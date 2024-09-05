White House announces release of 135 Nicaraguan 'political prisoners'

The White House Thursday announced that the Biden-Harris administration has freed 135 people described as Nicaraguan political prisoners. The U.S. considers them wrongfully detained because they were considered threats to President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo's "authoritarian rule." File Photo by Rodrigo Arangua/EPA

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the Biden-Harris administration has secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners. The released prisoners include 13 members of the Texas-based Mountain Gateway organization as well as Catholic laypeople, students "and others who Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo consider a threat to their authoritarian rule," the White House added. Advertisement

The freed prisoners will travel to Guatemala and from there will be able to apply to legally enter the United States or other countries.

"No one should be put in jail for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights of free expression, association, and practicing their religion," the White House said in a statement.

The White House said the United States welcomes the leadership and generosity of Guatemala's government "for graciously agreeing to accept these Nicaraguan citizens."

"The United States again calls on the Government of Nicaragua to immediately cease the arbitrary arrest and detention of its citizens for merely exercising their fundamental freedoms," the White House added.

In May U.S. sanctions were imposed on Nicaragua for alleged "weaponization" of "irregular migration."

The U.S. accused Nicaragua of selling visas to migrants upon arrival at the nation's airports that require migrants to leave in 96 hours, profiteering off migrants headed to the U.S.

According to the U.S. government, Nicaragua is allegedly used by smugglers and human traffickers as a disembarkation point on an overland route to the United States border.

In January the State Department issued a Nicaragua Travel Advisory, warning about both crime and government in Nicaragua targeting "individuals and organizations seen as opponents of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo."

The advisory said Nicaragua uses arbitrary enforcement of laws that exposes visitors to "the risk of wrongful detention."

"U.S. citizen residents of Nicaragua also report increased scrutiny of alleged political speech," the travel advisory said. "U.S. citizens arrested in Nicaragua may find themselves subject to prolonged detention without charges or respect of fair trial guarantees."