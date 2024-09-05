Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 5, 2024 / 10:23 AM

White House announces release of 135 Nicaraguan 'political prisoners'

By Doug Cunningham
The White House Thursday announced that the Biden-Harris administration has freed 135 people described as Nicaraguan political prisoners. The U.S. considers them wrongfully detained because they were considered threats to President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo's "authoritarian rule." File Photo by Rodrigo Arangua/EPA
The White House Thursday announced that the Biden-Harris administration has freed 135 people described as Nicaraguan political prisoners. The U.S. considers them wrongfully detained because they were considered threats to President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo's "authoritarian rule." File Photo by Rodrigo Arangua/EPA

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the Biden-Harris administration has secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners.

The released prisoners include 13 members of the Texas-based Mountain Gateway organization as well as Catholic laypeople, students "and others who Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo consider a threat to their authoritarian rule," the White House added.

Advertisement

The freed prisoners will travel to Guatemala and from there will be able to apply to legally enter the United States or other countries.

"No one should be put in jail for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights of free expression, association, and practicing their religion," the White House said in a statement.

Related

The White House said the United States welcomes the leadership and generosity of Guatemala's government "for graciously agreeing to accept these Nicaraguan citizens."

"The United States again calls on the Government of Nicaragua to immediately cease the arbitrary arrest and detention of its citizens for merely exercising their fundamental freedoms," the White House added.

In May U.S. sanctions were imposed on Nicaragua for alleged "weaponization" of "irregular migration."

The U.S. accused Nicaragua of selling visas to migrants upon arrival at the nation's airports that require migrants to leave in 96 hours, profiteering off migrants headed to the U.S.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. government, Nicaragua is allegedly used by smugglers and human traffickers as a disembarkation point on an overland route to the United States border.

In January the State Department issued a Nicaragua Travel Advisory, warning about both crime and government in Nicaragua targeting "individuals and organizations seen as opponents of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo."

The advisory said Nicaragua uses arbitrary enforcement of laws that exposes visitors to "the risk of wrongful detention."

"U.S. citizen residents of Nicaragua also report increased scrutiny of alleged political speech," the travel advisory said. "U.S. citizens arrested in Nicaragua may find themselves subject to prolonged detention without charges or respect of fair trial guarantees."

Latest Headlines

Grenfell Tower fire: British deputy leader admits fire safety issues remain widespread
World News // 3 hours ago
Grenfell Tower fire: British deputy leader admits fire safety issues remain widespread
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said Thursday she could not say homes were 100% safe after an excoriating report into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London found the deaths of 72 people were avoidable.
Macron appoints right-wing Michel Barnier prime minister, rejects left coalition candidate
World News // 1 hour ago
Macron appoints right-wing Michel Barnier prime minister, rejects left coalition candidate
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday appointed the right-wing Les Republicains Party's Michel Barnier as the new prime minister.
German police shoot dead armed suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich
World News // 1 hour ago
German police shoot dead armed suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Police shot and killed an armed man in Munich on Thursday close to Israel's consulate in the city and a museum documenting the history of Nazism on the anniversary of a terror attack on the Munich Olympics in 1972.
Pope Francis joins Indonesian imamin in call for religious peace in Jakarta
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis joins Indonesian imamin in call for religious peace in Jakarta
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis and one of Indonesia's most prominent Muslim imams called for peace and religious harmony Thursday during the pontiff's final day in the country.
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
World News // 6 hours ago
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A new Maori queen was anointed Thursday when the king of New Zealand's indigenous people who died late last month was laid to rest.
North Korea launches new rounds of trash-filled balloons across border
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea launches new rounds of trash-filled balloons across border
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea floated hundreds of balloons across the border with South Korea on Thursday, Seoul's military said, continuing its latest campaign for the second day in a row.
Animal rights groups urge Norway to probe death of 'spy' whale, saying it was shot
World News // 12 hours ago
Animal rights groups urge Norway to probe death of 'spy' whale, saying it was shot
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Two prominent animal rights organizations are calling on Norwegian authorities to launch a criminal investigation into the recent death of a celebrated beluga whale, which they say was fatally shot.
Olympic marathon runner from Uganda in critical condition after gasoline attack
World News // 16 hours ago
Olympic marathon runner from Uganda in critical condition after gasoline attack
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Weeks after competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei is in critical condition after she was allegedly set on fire by her former boyfriend, according to police.
U.S. condemns arrest warrant for Venezuela opposition candidate
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. condemns arrest warrant for Venezuela opposition candidate
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department Tuesday condemned the arrest warrant issued for Venezuelan political opposition leader and apparent presidential election winner Edmundo González Urrutia.
British competition watchdog clears Microsoft in AI hirings
World News // 21 hours ago
British competition watchdog clears Microsoft in AI hirings
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The British competition watchdog on Wednesday cleared Microsoft's hiring of several key members of Inflection AI, including its co-founder, saying it does not rise to a "relevant merger situation," under law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
'Awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at Trump's New Jersey club is 'postponed'
'Awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at Trump's New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement