A photo of a Ticketmaster ticket in Los Angeles, California, on February 12, 2009. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority sad it is investigating Ticketmaster of Oasis tickets. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster regarding the sale of Oasis tickets and its use of so-called "dynamic pricing." The investigation comes less than a week after fans encountered long times and malfunctioning Ticketmaster websites for the band's reunion tour.

There was no mystery that the highly popular British band Oasis, which had been broken up for more than two decades, would draw intense attention upon their return. The CMA, however, is investigating whether Ticketmaster broke commercial law in trying to take advantage of that interest.

"The CMA is at the initial stage of its investigation and will now be engaging with Ticketmaster and gathering evidence from various other sources, which may include the band's management and event organizers," the CMA said in a statement.

"It should not be assumed that Ticketmaster has broken consumer protection law. The CMA will also consider whether it is appropriate to investigate the conduct of anyone else in relation to the matter."

The CMA said it will seek evidence from fans to see to investigate the allegation that many were pressured to buy tickets within a short period of time at higher prices than they initially thought they would have to pay, which impacted their buying decisions.

On Thursday, the CMA opened a website to engage Ticketmaster customers.