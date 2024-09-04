Trending
Sept. 4, 2024 / 10:25 PM

Animal rights groups urge Norway to probe death of 'spy' whale, saying it was shot

By Darryl Coote
Regina Haug, founder of OneWhale, is seen in a photo provided to media by her organization showing the body of Hvaldimir, a celebrated beluga they allege was shot to death. Photo courtesy of OneWhale/Release
Regina Haug, founder of OneWhale, is seen in a photo provided to media by her organization showing the body of Hvaldimir, a celebrated beluga they allege was shot to death. Photo courtesy of OneWhale/Release

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Two prominent animal rights organizations are calling on Norwegian authorities to launch a criminal investigation into the recent death of a celebrated beluga whale, which they say was fatally shot.

The body of the whale named Hvaldimir was recovered Saturday by Noway-based non-profit Marine Mind from waters off the coast of the Scandinavian country after it had been spotted floating on the ocean by local.

Hvaldimir -- a portmanteau on the Norwegian word "hval," or whale in English, and the first name of the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin -- is believed to have been trained as a spy by the Kremlin.

On Wednesday, OneWhale and NOAH filed a police report with the Southwestern Police District and the Norwegian National Authority urging the launch of an investigation into the whale's death and for it to be prosecuted as an economic and environmental crime.

OneWhale is a non-profit organization that was dedicated to protect Hvaldimir and NOAH is Norways largest animal rights organization. In a joint statement, they say they have "compelling evidence" showing Hvaldimir's cause of death was intentional human-inflicted injury.

"Although the official autopsy report is still pending, preliminary findings indicate that the whale was killed by gunshot wounds," the organizations said, adding that several veterinarians, biologists, and ballistics experts have reviewed their photographic evidence, which includes close-up shots of the whale's injuries and they "strongly suggest" its death was criminal.

"The injuries on the whale are alarming and of a nature that cannot rule out a criminal act -- it is shocking. Given the suspicion of a criminal act, it is crucial that the police are involved quickly," Siri Martinsen, veterinarian and leader of NOAH, said.

Regina Haug, founder of OneWhale and who has known Hvaldimir for the past five years, said she saw the corpse and a bullet lodged inside.

"There is no question that this kind, gentle animal was senselessly murdered," Haug said.

"We will pursue justice for Hvaldimir and hope that someone comes forward with information about his killing."

Graphic photos disseminated by the organizations show the corpse of the whale with at least one small and bloody whole, a puncture that suggests a gunshot wound.

UPI has contacted local police for comment.

The results of an official autopsy are pending and Marine Mind, the organization that found Hvaldimir, is calling for calm and to refrain from speculating on the cause of death.

"The Veterinary Institute has not yet released the results from its investigations," it said in a statement on Facebook.

"When we found Hvaldimir on Saturday, it was not possible to immediately determine the cause of death, and therefore it is important to refrain from speculation until the institute has completed its work. Until then, we hope people stick to the established facts."

Marine Mind said it is directly assisting where it can to determine the cause of Hvaldimir's death, but until one can be established "temporary assumptions will not be useful for anything other than publicity."

Hvaldimir was first spotted five years ago in Norwegian waters, and its friendly nature and potential use as a spy for Russia had grabbed headlines and the attention of animal conservationists.

