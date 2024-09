Pope Francis interacts with young people of Scholas Occurrentes at Grha Pemuda Youth Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. Photo by Tatan Syuflana/EPA-EFE

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said on Wednesday in Indonesia that extremism, intolerance, and violence are often driven by a "distortion of religion" while calling for a "climate of mutual respect." Francis made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Society of Jesus serving in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the second day of his visit to the country with the world's largest Muslim-majority population. Advertisement

"Prejudices can be eliminated and a climate of mutual respect and trust can grow," the pope said. "This is indispensable for meeting common challenges, including that of countering extremism and intolerance, which through the distortion of religion attempted to impose their views by using deception and violence."

Father Antonio Spadaro, Undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, said Francis supports countries that respect each other's religious views and co-existence.

"Pop Francis sees a possibility in this land, the possibility of harmony within a pluralistic context," Spadaro said. "Even the [Indonesian] president spoke today about harmony and pluralism.

"I believe there is hope here for a future that is so threatened, at a time when the world is divided and fractured. The pope's eyes are very open to reality and the search for a future."

He also visited the presidential palace on Wednesday with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.