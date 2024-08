A bus crash in Iran Tuesday night killed at least 28 Pakistani Shia pilgrims headed for the Arbaeen religious holiday in Karbala, Iraq. Photo by IRIB/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- At least 28 Pakistani Shia pilgrims died in Iran when their bus overturned and caught fire Tuesday night. A total of 51 passengers were on the bus as Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, said 11 women and 17 men were killed in the crash. Another 23 people were hurt, including 14 critically. . Advertisement

Malekzadeh said the bus turned over as it swerved, leaving the road "due to lack of control by the driver of the vehicle, unfamiliarity with the road, high speed and technical problems."

Two buses of pilgrims were traveling through Iran headed for Iraq to participate in the Shia Arbaeen Rituals.

The pilgrimage marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, Imam Hussein. Followers travel to Karbala to visit his tomb.

Roughly 25 million took part last year -- the largest annual pilgrimage in the world.

Syed Athar Shamsi led the convoy of two buses and told Geo TV the bus in front crashed.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "We express our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of Pakistani pilgrims who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the Yazd City in Iran."

Advertisement

The statement said Pakistan's ambassador in Tehran has been instructed to get specific details of what happened and to coordinate with local authorities "to provide medical relief to the injured and arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan, most of whom are residents of the Sindh province."