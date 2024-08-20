Trending
World News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 4:03 AM / Updated at 4:37 AM

IDF: Bodies of six hostages retrieved from Gaza

By Darryl Coote
Israel on Tuesday announced the retrieval of the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The six men have been identified and pictured here from top left as Haim Perry, Alexander Dancyg and Nadav Popplewell, pictured here from top left. And from bottom left as Yagev Buchstab, Yoram Metzger and Avraham Munder. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces/X
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The bodies of six Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were retrieved during an overnight operation, the Israeli military announced Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces identified the bodies in a statement as Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry.

It said their bodies were retrieved during a joint operation of the IDF and the Shin Bet security agency conducted in the southern Gaza town of Khan Yunis.

"Overnight our forces returned the bodies of six of our hostages that had been held by the murderous Hamas terrorist organization," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said in a statement.

"Our hearts grieve over the terrible loss. My wife, Sara, and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families."

The six men were among the 251 Israelis abducted from Israel on Oct. 7 during Hamas' bloody surprise attack on Israel that ignited the 10-month war. Prior to Tuesday's announcement, 115 were still believed to be held by the Iran-backed militia, many are believe to be dead.

"The recovery of the bodies ... crucially provides their families with necessary closure and grants eternal rest to the murdered," The Hostages and Missing Families Forum organization founded following the Oct. 7 attack said in a statement.

"Israel has a moral and ethical obligation to return all the murdered for dignified burial and to bring all living hostages home for rehabilitation."

The IDF credited the success of the overnight operation to "precise intelligence from the [Israel Securities Authority], intelligence units and the IDF Intelligence Directorate Hostage Headquarters."

Of the six men, four -- Dancyg, 75, Munder, 79, Metzger, 80, and Perry, 80, -- were from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel that was attacked by Hamas.

Both Popplewell, 51, and Buchshtab, 34, were from Kibbutz Nirim, which is located just east of Khan Yunis in Israel.

This is a developing story.

