Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 9:40 PM / Updated at 5:51 AM

Chinese and Philippine ships collide amid territorial dispute of South China Sea

By Darryl Coote
An photo shared by the Philippines shows damage sustained by the BRP Cape Engaño vessel in a ramming incident involving Chinese ships. The countries have traded accusations of who is responsible. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela/X
An photo shared by the Philippines shows damage sustained by the BRP Cape Engaño vessel in a ramming incident involving Chinese ships. The countries have traded accusations of who is responsible. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela/X

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Ships of the Chinese and Philippine Coast Guards collided in the South China Sea on Monday as the two neighbors blame one another for the incident amid their protracted fight over the sovereignty of the disputed waters.

The Philippines Coast Guard said in a statement that its BRP Cape Engaño vessel was first rammed by a Chinese ship at 3:24 a.m. as it was en route to Philippine forces-occupied Patag and Lawak Islands. About 15 minutes later, BRP Bagacay, a second Philippines ship part of the convoy, was rammed twice, both to its port side leading to what officials said was "minor structural damage.

Advertisement

Pictures published by the Philippines Coast Guard on X show a gaping hole had been punctured into the hull of the Bagacay. The Engaño also suffered noticeable damage from the ramming incident, according to additional photos that show dents and a hole that pierced through its starboard quarter.

Advertisement

It said that despite of the collisions, both Philippine vessels remained on their route to deliver supplies to personnel stationed on the isles that are part of the disputed Spratly Islands.

China was quick to blame the Philippines over the incident, stating the Manila vessels had not only "seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty" but "illegally rammed" into its vessel.

In a statement published to the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Chinese Coast Guard spokesman Gan Yu said the two Manila ships "illegally broke" into waters it claims following repeated warnings.

Several Asian nations lay claim to the waters of the Spratly Islands, though the feud between the Philippines and China has been the most violent, resulting multiple naval skirmishes.

The feud between the two nations has increased since 2023 with Beijing asserting its influence over the South China Sea, much of which it claims through its Nine-Dash-Line maps that have been rejected by several nations, including the United States. The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration also disregarded the maps in a 2016 decision.

Advertisement

The incident comes less than two weeks following a confrontation between the two nations' air forces over the Chinese-occupied-but-disputed Scarborough Shoal.

The United States on Monday again sided with the Philippines coming out in condemnation of China's "dangerous actions" against Manila's "lawful maritime operations in the South China Sea."

"PRC ships employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard," U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.

"These actions are the latest examples of the PRC using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims. The United States calls upon the PRC to abide by international law and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct."

Read More

Latest Headlines

IDF: Bodies of six hostages retrieved from Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
IDF: Bodies of six hostages retrieved from Gaza
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said the bodies of six Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were retrieved during an overnight operation.
North Korean soldier defects across DMZ to South: military, media
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korean soldier defects across DMZ to South: military, media
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A North Korean soldier defected through the demilitarized zone, the South Korean military and local media said Tuesday, the second cross-border defection this month amid a loudspeaker propaganda campaign by Seoul.
Ernesto passes near Newfoundland as Category 1 hurricane
World News // 1 week ago
Ernesto passes near Newfoundland as Category 1 hurricane
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Ernesto continued to gather strength late Sunday after regaining hurricane status, according to forecasters who warn it is setting it sights on Canada after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 storm.
Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'
World News // 1 day ago
Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Russian prosecutors on Monday designated the U.S.-based Clooney Foundation for Justice as "undesirable" on accusations that it works to discredit the Kremlin under the guise of a humanitarian organization.
Blinken: Israel accepts cease-fire bridge proposal; now Hamas must 'do the same'
World News // 22 hours ago
Blinken: Israel accepts cease-fire bridge proposal; now Hamas must 'do the same'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Israel has accepted a U.S. proposal that aims to bridge differences in a cease-fire deal with Hamas, the United States' top diplomat said Monday.
Circle K's Canadian owner seeks to buy rival Japanese-owned 7-Eleven
World News // 12 hours ago
Circle K's Canadian owner seeks to buy rival Japanese-owned 7-Eleven
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Canadian owner of Circle K is seeking to buy Japanese-owned 7-Eleven, a rival convenience store operation, in a "friendly" offer.
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
World News // 19 hours ago
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- One man is confirmed dead and a British tech billionaire among others remain missing after a superyacht sunk while sailing in severe weather off the coast of Sicily in Italy on Monday morning before dawn.
Britain to detain suspects in police cells amid a prison overcrowding crisis after riots
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain to detain suspects in police cells amid a prison overcrowding crisis after riots
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Britain implemented emergency measures to reduce pressure on prisons overflowing from people being sentenced for taking part in, or inciting, riots across England and Northern Ireland in late July and early August.
U.N.: Record 280 aid workers killed during conflicts in 2023
World News // 22 hours ago
U.N.: Record 280 aid workers killed during conflicts in 2023
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations said 280 humanitarian aid workers were killed around the world in 2023, setting a new record for the number of people dying while aiding those in need.
U.S., South Korea kick off joint military exercise amid outcry from North Korea
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., South Korea kick off joint military exercise amid outcry from North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea on Monday kicked off a major joint military exercise meant to deter growing threats from North Korea, which denounced the drills as "offensive and provocative."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement