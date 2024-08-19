Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Russian prosecutors on Monday designated the U.S.-based Clooney Foundation for Justice as "undesirable" on accusations that it works to discredit the Kremlin under the guise of a humanitarian organization.
The decision by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office bans the foundation's work in the country. Russian prosecutors have had the power to bar non-governmental organizations by deeming them "undesirable" since 2015 amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's tightening of restrictions on such organizations.