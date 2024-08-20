Trending
Aug. 20, 2024 / 9:59 PM

Blinken: IDF withdrawals from Gaza part of cease-fire deal to which Israel agreed

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said Israel has agreed to a cease-fire bridge deal that includes the withdrawal for Israeli troops from Gaza. File Photo by NATO Presse/UPI
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A cease-fire and hostage-release deal in the Israel-Hamas war includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday in response to reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was adamant that an Israeli presence will remain in the Palestinian enclave.

Blinken is currently on his ninth trip to the Middle East since the Hamas-Israel war began Oct. 7 and is pushing a so-called bridge cease-fire deal to narrow differences between the warring sides to bring about a permanent halt in the fighting in Gaza and the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas.

He has voiced both optimism and urgency over getting it done on the trip and on Monday said while in Israel that Netanyahu agreed to it and that they were awaiting Hamas to do the same.

The deal has not been made public, but a known condition is the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza -- a condition that Netanyahu appeared to reject on Tuesday in meetings he held with families of hostages.

Related

According to a statement from Tikva Forum, which was published on its Facebook page, Netanyahu told the relatives that he "made unequivocally clear that Israel will not relinquish security control over the Philadelphi Route -- the lifeline of Hamas-- at any stage."

The Philadelphi Corridor is on Gaza's southern border with Egypt and was seized by Israel amid the war. It is known for smuggling into the Palestinian enclave.

The Jerusalem Post, quoting a joint statement from Tikva and Valor Forum, a second group that Netanyahu met on Tuesday, reported the prime minister voicing pessimism over the prospects of securing a hostage deal.

"We will not accept an outline that includes an end to the war," he reportedly told them.

A statement from Netanyahu's office makes no reference to these comments, but states he told the families that he seeks "to preserve our strategic security assets."

Asked about the comments during a press conference while in Doha on Tuesday, Blinken said the United States has been "very clear" that it does not accept any long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel.

"More specifically, the agreement is very clear on the schedule and the locations of IDF withdrawals from Gaza, and Israel has agreed to that," he said.

He added that he cannot speak to what Netanyahu was quoted as having said only what he was told by the prime minister, including that Israel endorses the bridging proposal.

"Israel has now accepted that proposal -- I heard that directly from Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday -- and we hope and expect that Hamas will do the same," he said.

"That's the critical next step, but once that happens we also have to complete the detailed implementation agreements that go along with putting the ceasefire into effect."

