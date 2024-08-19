Chinese and Philippine ships collied amid territorial dispute of South China Sea

An photo shared by the Philippines shows damage sustained by the BRP Cape Engaño vessel in a ramming incident involving Chinese ships. The countries have traded accusations of who is responsible. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela/ X

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Ships of the Chinese and Philippine Coast Guards collided in the South China Sea on Monday as the two neighbors blame one another for the incident amid their protracted fight over the sovereignty of the disputed waters. The Philippines Coast Guard said in a statement that its BRP Cape Engaño vessel was first rammed by a Chinese ship at 3:24 a.m. as it was en route to Philippine forces-occupied Patag and Lawak Islands. About 15 minutes later, BRP Bagacay, a second Philippines ship part of the convoy, was rammed twice, both to its port side leading to what officials said was "minor structural damage. Advertisement

Pictures published by the Philippines Coast Guard on X show a gaping hole had been punctured into the hull of the Bagacay. The Engaño also suffered noticeable damage from the ramming incident, according to additional photos that show dents and a hole that pierced through its starboard quarter.

It said that despite of the collisions, both Philippine vessels remained on their route to deliver supplies to personnel stationed on the isles that are part of the disputed Spratly Islands.

The damages inflicted by CCGV 3104 on MRRV-4411 include a hole with a diameter of 1.10 meters located on the starboard quarter, as well as damage to the engine exhaust on the starboard quarter, which has a diameter of 40 centimeters. pic.twitter.com/EydOYkYyDw— Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 19, 2024

China was quick to blame the Philippines over the incident, stating the Manila vessels had not only "seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty" but "illegally rammed" into its vessel.

In a statement published to the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Chinese Coast Guard spokesman Gan Yu said the two Manila ships "illegally broke" into waters it claims following repeated warnings.

Several Asian nations lay claim to the waters of the Spratly Islands, though the feud between the Philippines and China has been the most violent, resulting multiple naval skirmishes.

The feud between the two nations has increased since 2023 with Beijing asserting its influence over the South China Sea, much of which it claims through its Nine-Dash-Line maps that have been rejected by several nations, including the United States. The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration also disregarded the maps in a 2016 decision.

The incident comes less than two weeks following a confrontation between the two nations' air forces over the Chinese-occupied-but-disputed Scarborough Shoal.

The United States on Monday again sided with the Philippines coming out in condemnation of China's "dangerous actions" against Manila's "lawful maritime operations in the South China Sea."

"PRC ships employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard," U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.

"These actions are the latest examples of the PRC using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims. The United States calls upon the PRC to abide by international law and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct."