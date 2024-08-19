Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'

Russia on Monday banned the justice foundation founded by actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, on accusations of trying to descried the Kremlin. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Russian prosecutors on Monday designated the U.S.-based Clooney Foundation for Justice as "undesirable" on accusations that it works to discredit the Kremlin under the guise of a humanitarian organization. The decision by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office bans the foundation's work in the country. Russian prosecutors have had the power to bar non-governmental organizations by deeming them "undesirable" since 2015 amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's tightening of restrictions on such organizations. Advertisement

In a statement published to its Telegram account, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said The Clooney Foundation "carries out work aimed at discrediting Russia at a Hollywood scale" and "actively supports false patriots who have left the country, members of banned extremist groups and terrorist organizations."

"Under the guise of humanitarian ideas, the 'fighters for justice' from Madison Avenue promote initiatives for the criminal prosecution of Russia's top leadership and publicly disseminate negative pseudo-expert assessments of Russian legislation on foreign agents and NGOs," it said.

The Clooney Foundation was founded by actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, in 2016 with the mission to advance justice worldwide.

UPI has asked The Clooney Foundation for comment.

In July, the foundation, along with Legal Action Worldwide and Truth Hounds, filed a complaint with the United Nations Human Rights Committee on behalf of victims of a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia that killed more than two dozen people and injured hundreds more.

It has also filed other complaints against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine with international prosecutors, including in Austria and Germany.