U.N.: Record 280 aid workers killed during conflicts in 2023

The U.N. on Monday said 280 aid workers were killed in 2023, the deadliest year on record. Workers from the Palestinian Red Crescent and UNRWA are seen here arriving to unload lorries carrying humanitarian aid after they entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, on October 21, 2023. File Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations said 280 humanitarian aid workers were killed around the world in 2023, setting a new record for the number of people dying while aiding those in need, officials said on World Humanitarian Day on Monday. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said workers died in 33 countries, marking a 137% increase compared to 2022 when 118 aid workers were killed while giving help.

"The normalization of violence against aid workers and the lack of accountability are unacceptable, unconscionable and enormously harmful for aid operations everywhere," Joyce Msuya, the office's acting under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said in a statement.

"Today, we reiterate our demand that people in power act to end violations against civilians and the impunity with which these heinous attacks are committed."

According to the United Nations' Aid Worker Security Database, more than half of the 2023 deaths were recorded from October to December -- the first three months of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The report also noted the violence in Sudan and South Sudan contributed to the high number of humanitarian aid workers dying. The continued civil war in Yemen where the recognized government are fighting against the Houthi rebels, was cited as well.

OCHA also warned that 2024 could be even deadlier as 172 aid workers had already been killed as of Aug. 7.

"On this World Humanitarian Day, aid workers and those supporting their efforts around the globe have organized events to stand in solidarity and spotlight the horrifying toll during armed conflicts, including on humanitarian staff," the OCHA said.