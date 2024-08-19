Advertisement
World News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 7:30 AM

U.N.: Record 280 aid workers killed during conflicts in 2023

By Clyde Hughes
The U.N. on Monday said 280 aid workers were killed in 2023, the deadliest year on record. Workers from the Palestinian Red Crescent and UNRWA are seen here arriving to unload lorries carrying humanitarian aid after they entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, on October 21, 2023. File Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI
The U.N. on Monday said 280 aid workers were killed in 2023, the deadliest year on record. Workers from the Palestinian Red Crescent and UNRWA are seen here arriving to unload lorries carrying humanitarian aid after they entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, on October 21, 2023. File Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations said 280 humanitarian aid workers were killed around the world in 2023, setting a new record for the number of people dying while aiding those in need, officials said on World Humanitarian Day on Monday.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said workers died in 33 countries, marking a 137% increase compared to 2022 when 118 aid workers were killed while giving help.

Advertisement

"The normalization of violence against aid workers and the lack of accountability are unacceptable, unconscionable and enormously harmful for aid operations everywhere," Joyce Msuya, the office's acting under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said in a statement.

"Today, we reiterate our demand that people in power act to end violations against civilians and the impunity with which these heinous attacks are committed."

Related

According to the United Nations' Aid Worker Security Database, more than half of the 2023 deaths were recorded from October to December -- the first three months of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The report also noted the violence in Sudan and South Sudan contributed to the high number of humanitarian aid workers dying. The continued civil war in Yemen where the recognized government are fighting against the Houthi rebels, was cited as well.

Advertisement

OCHA also warned that 2024 could be even deadlier as 172 aid workers had already been killed as of Aug. 7.

"On this World Humanitarian Day, aid workers and those supporting their efforts around the globe have organized events to stand in solidarity and spotlight the horrifying toll during armed conflicts, including on humanitarian staff," the OCHA said.

Latest Headlines

Blinken: Gaza cease-fire talks 'best, maybe last' chance to achieve truce, free hostages
World News // 1 hour ago
Blinken: Gaza cease-fire talks 'best, maybe last' chance to achieve truce, free hostages
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Talks between Israel and Hamas could be the last chance to agree to a cease-fire in the Gaza conflict and free Israeli hostages, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ahead of a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu.
Hurricane Ernesto continues to strengthen as it heads for Canada
World News // 6 days ago
Hurricane Ernesto continues to strengthen as it heads for Canada
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Ernesto continued to gather strength late Sunday after regaining hurricane status, according to forecasters who warn it is setting it sights on Canada after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 storm.
U.S., South Korea kick off joint military exercise amid outcry from North Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., South Korea kick off joint military exercise amid outcry from North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea on Monday kicked off a major joint military exercise meant to deter growing threats from North Korea, which denounced the drills as "offensive and provocative."
Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Russian prosecutors on Monday designated the U.S.-based Clooney Foundation for Justice as "undesirable" on accusations that it works to discredit the Kremlin under the guise of a humanitarian organization.
1 dead, 1 injured in Tel Aviv explosion; police investigating as potential terrorism
World News // 6 hours ago
1 dead, 1 injured in Tel Aviv explosion; police investigating as potential terrorism
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and another injured after a bomb exploded Sunday night in Tel Aviv, according to authorities who believe the blast might be terrorism.
Libya's central bank suspends operations after employee abducted
World News // 7 hours ago
Libya's central bank suspends operations after employee abducted
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Central Bank of Libya has suspended all operations and said they will not resume until its senior employee abducted on Sunday is returned.
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
World News // 20 hours ago
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- More than 20 people were hurt when a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival in Germany.
6 children, mother killed by Israeli airstrike as Blinken arrives for truce efforts
World News // 16 hours ago
6 children, mother killed by Israeli airstrike as Blinken arrives for truce efforts
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on Gaza has killed seven members of the same family as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel to call for a truce in the war between Israel and Hamas, officials announced Sunday.
New prime minister endorsed by Thai King
World News // 15 hours ago
New prime minister endorsed by Thai King
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Thailand's king endorsed the country's new prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra Sunday, re-establishing the reign of the powerful Thai political family dynasty.
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
World News // 18 hours ago
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday "the purpose of the operation in Kursk is to create a buffer zone," after troops earlier in the day blew up a second bridge in the western Russian territory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement