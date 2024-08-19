Advertisement
Aug. 19, 2024 / 2:03 AM

1 dead, 1 injured in Tel Aviv explosion; police investigating as potential terrorism

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and another injured after a bomb exploded Sunday night in Tel Aviv, according to authorities who believe the blast might be terrorism.

Israel Police said in a statement that the "bombing incident" occurred at around 8 p.m. Sunday on Lahi Street. Israel's national emergency Magen David Adom said a truck had exploded and paramedics responded to a 50-year-old man found unconscious and suffering from "multi-system trauma."

He was pronounced dead at the scene, it said.

The identity of the deceased victim was not yet known, but Superintendent Peretz Amar, the Tel Aviv district commander, said he was believed to have been carrying the explosive.

The man's identity, he said, could help to shed light on the motive behind the attack.

"It could be terrorism or a criminal act," he said.

The explosion comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

On Monday morning, the police commander of Tel Aviv's Ayalon district, Haim Bobalil, told reporters that following an assessment of the attack, they believe it is terrorism related.

"It was a miracle that it did not explode in the nearest synagogue or in the shopping center," Bobalil said. "It could have ended in dozens of deaths.

Israel Police said the other casualty in the blast was only "moderately injured."

Libya's central bank suspends operations after employee abducted
World News // 1 hour ago
Libya's central bank suspends operations after employee abducted
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Central Bank of Libya has suspended all operations and said they will not resume until its senior employee abducted on Sunday is returned.
Hurricane Ernesto continues to strengthen as it heads for Canada
World News // 6 days ago
Hurricane Ernesto continues to strengthen as it heads for Canada
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ernesto continued to gather strength late Sunday after regaining hurricane status, according to forecasters who warn it is setting it sights on Canada after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 storm.
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
World News // 14 hours ago
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- More than 20 people were hurt when a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival in Germany.
6 children, mother killed by Israeli airstrike as Blinken arrives for truce efforts
World News // 9 hours ago
6 children, mother killed by Israeli airstrike as Blinken arrives for truce efforts
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on Gaza has killed seven members of the same family as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel to call for a truce in the war between Israel and Hamas, officials announced Sunday.
New prime minister endorsed by Thai King
World News // 9 hours ago
New prime minister endorsed by Thai King
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Thailand's king endorsed the country's new prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra Sunday, re-establishing the reign of the powerful Thai political family dynasty.
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
World News // 12 hours ago
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday "the purpose of the operation in Kursk is to create a buffer zone," after troops earlier in the day blew up a second bridge in the western Russian territory.
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
World News // 15 hours ago
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Canada's top two freight railways are threatening to cease operations Thursday in a labor dispute that is already affecting the movement of goods not only in the nation but the United States.
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
World News // 16 hours ago
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
World News // 1 day ago
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Medical doctors initiated a nationwide one-day strike in India on Saturday following the alleged rape and murder of a young female colleague at a medical college in Kolkata last week.
Fire breaks out at London's historic Somerset House; artworks safe
World News // 1 day ago
Fire breaks out at London's historic Somerset House; artworks safe
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- About 125 firefighters worked Saturday to contain a fire in central London's historic Somerset House, which contains priceless artworks, which were unharmed.
