Advertisement
World News
Aug. 18, 2024 / 4:46 PM

6 children, mother killed by Israeli airstrike as Blinken arrives for truce efforts

By Mark Moran
Palestinian emergency personnel transports the injured after an Israeli airstrike on building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on June 20. File photo by Palestinian Civil Defense/UPI
1 of 3 | Palestinian emergency personnel transports the injured after an Israeli airstrike on building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on June 20. File photo by Palestinian Civil Defense/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on Gaza has killed seven members of the same family as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel to call for a truce in the war between Israel and Hamas, officials announced Sunday.

The blast killed six children and their mother, CNN reported, when their home in Deir al-Balah was hit, according to the Al-Aqsa hospital. The children's father was reportedly injured in the strike.

Advertisement

"They were taken by surprise when a missile hit them and completely destroyed their apartment," the children's grandfather, Muhammad Awad Khattab, told CNN. "What did they do to deserve this?" he said. "What resistance did they have?"

Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, his ninth trip to Israel since Oct. 7, when Hamas rebels launched a surprise attack on an outdoor event in Israel, killing more than 1,200 people.

Retaliatory attacks and the ensuing war have left at least 40,000 people, the majority of them Gazans, dead, according to the Hamas' Health Ministry.

The latest attack comes one day after an Israeli strike killed at least 18 people, all from the same family, in the al-Zawayda area of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Nine children were among those killed, according to Gaza Civil Defense. The Israeli military claimed responsibility for the attack, media reports said.

Advertisement

"Reports were received that as a result of the strike, civilians in an adjacent structure were killed. The incident is under review," the IDF said.

Blinken is scheduled to meet Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and President Isaac Herzog, according to a senior State Department official. Blinken is then scheduled to continue on to Egypt on Tuesday.

Cairo has been heavily involved in trying to negotiate a cease-fire, including talks with Israel on Sunday after two days of negotiations in Qatar.

"I want to emphasize, we are conducting negotiations -- give-and-take and not give-and-give," Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting. "There are areas where we can show flexibility, and there are areas where we can't show flexibility - and we are standing firm on them. We know quite well how to distinguish between the two."

Israel narrowed what is considered to be a safe zone in Gaza by issuing evacuation orders in north Khan Younis and east Deir al-Balah on Friday as it continues its move to carry out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stated goal of "eliminating" Hamas.

Advertisement

In a statement Sunday, the Israeli military said forces continue to operate in Khan Younis and Dir al-Balah. The IDF said it struck "targets in the area from which the launches were fired toward Nirim and destroyed loaded launchers in the area of Khan Younis," CNN reported.

Latest Headlines

New prime minister endorsed by Thai King
World News // 12 minutes ago
New prime minister endorsed by Thai King
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Thailand's king endorsed the country's new prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra Sunday, re-establishing the reign of the powerful Thai political family dynasty.
Tropical Storm Ernesto heads to Canada after striking Bermuda as hurricane
World News // 6 days ago
Tropical Storm Ernesto heads to Canada after striking Bermuda as hurricane
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ernesto is headed to Canada on Sunday one day after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane and with "dangerous beach conditions" along the U.S. East Coast through early this week.
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday "the purpose of the operation in Kursk is to create a buffer zone," after troops earlier in the day blew up a second bridge in the western Russian territory.
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
World News // 5 hours ago
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- More than 20 people were hurt when a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival in Germany.
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
World News // 6 hours ago
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Canada's top two freight railways are threatening to cease operations Thursday in a labor dispute that is already affecting the movement of goods not only in the nation but the United States.
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
World News // 7 hours ago
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
World News // 23 hours ago
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Medical doctors initiated a nationwide one-day strike in India on Saturday following the alleged rape and murder of a young female colleague at a medical college in Kolkata last week.
Fire breaks out at London's historic Somerset House; artworks safe
World News // 1 day ago
Fire breaks out at London's historic Somerset House; artworks safe
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- About 125 firefighters worked Saturday to contain a fire in central London's historic Somerset House, which contains priceless artworks, which were unharmed.
Israel kills 10 in southern Lebanon strike ahead of Antony Blinken's visit
World News // 1 day ago
Israel kills 10 in southern Lebanon strike ahead of Antony Blinken's visit
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces killed at least 10 during an overnight strike in southern Lebanon as U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken prepares to travel to Israel on Saturday in seeking to attempt to broker a cease-fire deal with
Elon Musk confirms Brazil X office closure
World News // 1 day ago
Elon Musk confirms Brazil X office closure
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Social media platform X will immediately close its office in Brazil over a dispute with one of the country's top judges related to censorship, billionaire owner Elon Musk announced Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement