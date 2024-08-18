Ukrainian troops blow up second bridge in western Russian territory in Kurk

A building is damaged after the invasion of Ukraine forces into the Kursk region, Russia, on Sunday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian troops blowing up a second bridge in the western Russian territory on Sunday, one day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said they "getting stronger" in Kursk. Meanwhile, Russia forces repelled the Ukrainians near three settlements in the Kursk region and were searching for "mobile enemy groups" as they advance along eastern Ukraine. Advertisement

"Thank you to all the soldiers and commanders who are taking Russian military prisoners and bringing the release of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer," Zelensky posted on the messaging app Telegram. "General [Oleksandr] Syrskyi also reported on strengthening our forces' positions in the Kursk region and expanding the stabilized territory."

Ukraine's government claims to have taken control of more than 80 settlements in the incursion in the past week.

Ukrainian forces said Sunday they blew up another bridge over the Seym river.

Advertisement

"Minus one more bridge!" Air force Cmdr. Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk wrote in a post on Telegram that included a video showing plumes of smoke engulfing parts of the bridge. "The aviation of the air force continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with accurate air strikes, which significantly affects the course of hostilities.

Two days earlier Ukrainian forces destroyed another bridge over the Seym.

Russia's foreign ministry said Western rockets were used to carry out that attack, which were likely U.S.-made HIMARS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is vowing to retaliate with a "worthy response" because of the incursion.

His forces are continuing their advances in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has used more than 40 missiles of various types, 750 guided aerial bombs and 200 strike UAVs of different types against Ukrainian cities and villages, Zelensky said Sunday.

"For such terror, the occupier must be held accountable before the courts and history. They are already facing the strength of our warriors," Zelensky said.

Russian forces launched "a massive assault" Sunday morning around the villages of Pivnichne and Zalizne in Donetsk region about 40 miles east of Pokrovsk, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Advertisement

"The Russian invaders, supported by an armored group of 12 vehicles, attempted to break through the Ukrainian military positions and advance towards Toretsk," the General Staff said.

In moving closer to the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, they are targeting a key hub for the Ukrainian military because of its easy access to the town of Kostiantynivka, another military center. Ukraine resupplies the front lines and evacuates casualties along the road.

"The Russians are close, up to 11 kilometers [6.8 miles] from the outskirts of the town. The town is getting ready," Serhii Dobriak, the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, said Sunday.

"Every town in Donetsk region has a combat unit assigned to it, and defense plans have been developed. We are working with the military to build fortifications. This is a continuous process," Dobriak said.

Nearly 1,800 people have been evacuated from the city over the past week alone.

On Sunday, U.S., Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, said Ukraine attacking Russia could change the situation in the region.

"130,000 Russians have had to leave their homes and, at this point in this conflict, I think the Ukrainians did something unpredictable that could really change the tide of how this conflict's gonna play out," Kelly, a former U.S. Navy combat pilot amd NASA astronaut, said on CBS's Face the Nation.

Advertisement

Host Margaret Brennan asked Kelly whether he is comfortable about American weapons being used on Russian soil.

"I am at this point," Kelly said. "The Ukrainians were illegally attacked by Vladimir Putin. ... He is intentionally killing women, children, old people. It was an illegal invasion. This incursion, and I'll just, let's characterize it that way for now. I don't think the Ukrainians want to intentionally hold Russian territory for a long period of time, but this really set Putin back on his heels."

Kelly added: "Since the invasion, now, over two years ago, we have, you know, periodically, as we should reevaluate, you know, how we're going to conduct ourselves with regards to the Ukrainians' use of the security assistance that we provide them. And I think it's appropriate to continue to look at what their needs are."

Kursk has a population of 1 million people.

In August 2023, Putin commemorated a battle in Kursk between the Soviet Union, which now includes Russia and Nazy Germany, as "forever one of the pinnacles of the great feats of our people."