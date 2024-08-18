Advertisement
World News
Aug. 18, 2024 / 12:16 PM

Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt

By Allen Cone

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- More than 20 people were hurt when a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival in Germany.

Saxony police said the ride caught fire shortly after 9 p.m. local time Saturday, for reasons that are still unclear.

Advertisement

Smoke was billowing into the air at the Highfield Festival near the city of Leipzig, in eastern Germany about 117 miles south of Berlin.

One of the gondolas of the Ferris wheel caught fire and it spread to another one, DW reported.

DPA reported a festival goer from Cologne said that the Ferris wheel suddenly sped up with the burning gondolas were at the very top of the wheel.

The annual four-day event draws up to 30,000 concertgoers.

Among those injured, four suffered from burn injuries and another was treated for injuries from falling.

Eighteen people including first responders, police officers and others on the ride came into contact with smoke and were taken to hospitals.

German rapper Ski Aggu was performing onstage at the festival.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, performances restarted.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
World News // 1 hour ago
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Canada's top two freight railways are threatening to cease operations Thursday in a labor dispute that is already affecting the movement of goods not only in the nation but the United States.
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
World News // 2 hours ago
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
World News // 19 hours ago
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Medical doctors initiated a nationwide one-day strike in India on Saturday following the alleged rape and murder of a young female colleague at a medical college in Kolkata last week.
Fire breaks out at London's historic Somerset House; artworks safe
World News // 1 day ago
Fire breaks out at London's historic Somerset House; artworks safe
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- About 125 firefighters worked Saturday to contain a fire in central London's historic Somerset House, which contains priceless artworks, which were unharmed.
Israel kills 10 in southern Lebanon strike ahead of Antony Blinken's visit
World News // 1 day ago
Israel kills 10 in southern Lebanon strike ahead of Antony Blinken's visit
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces killed at least 10 during an overnight strike in southern Lebanon as U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken prepares to travel to Israel on Saturday in seeking to attempt to broker a cease-fire deal with
Elon Musk confirms Brazil X office closure
World News // 22 hours ago
Elon Musk confirms Brazil X office closure
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Social media platform X will immediately close its office in Brazil over a dispute with one of the country's top judges related to censorship, billionaire owner Elon Musk announced Saturday.
U.S. awards $300K to island of Bonaire for its help with money exchange probe
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. awards $300K to island of Bonaire for its help with money exchange probe
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Friday that it shared more than $300,000 in forfeited criminal assets with the Dutch Caribbean municipality Bonaire for their assistance with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Europe's CDC releases mpox risk assessment after Swedish case detected
World News // 2 days ago
Europe's CDC releases mpox risk assessment after Swedish case detected
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control Friday released a risk assessment and updated guidance for mpox in Europe after one case of MPXV clade Ib was reported Thursday.
First adult charged with rioting in U.K. unrest after stabbings appears in court
World News // 2 days ago
First adult charged with rioting in U.K. unrest after stabbings appears in court
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A 32-year-old man will be first adult to face rioting charges when he appears in court following recent unrest across England and Northern Ireland ignited by a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for kids
Canada says Ukraine can use donated tanks in Russia
World News // 2 days ago
Canada says Ukraine can use donated tanks in Russia
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ukraine's armed forces are now authorized to use donated Canadian military equipment inside Russian territory, Canada's Department of National Defence confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Supreme Court denies stays of Title IX changes to protect LGBTQ students in 10 states
Supreme Court denies stays of Title IX changes to protect LGBTQ students in 10 states
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement