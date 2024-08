Sec. of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to Israel Saturday to help broker a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces killed at least 10 during an overnight strike in southern Lebanon as U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken prepares to travel to Israel on Saturday. IDF officials said the strike targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot in Wadi al-Kfour in the Nabatieh province, which is an industrial and residential area.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the strike killed at least 10, including a mother and her two children. It was the deadliest strike since Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel exchanged fire almost daily since the start of the Oct. 8 war.

Hezbollah retaliated by firing 55 rockets into northern Israel, which caused some fires but did not cause injuries, the IDF reported.

A separate drone strike also killed a motorcyclist in the southern Lebanon city of Tyre.

The attacks occurred ahead of Blinken's planned trip to Israel to help broker a cease-fire deal in Gaza.

Blinken also will try to arrange the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, which includes at least eight U.S. citizens.



Blinken hopes to broker a peace deal and prevent retaliatory strikes against Israel for the recent killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Tehran and Beirut.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said more than 40,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza, which the U.N. says has an estimated population of more than 2.2 million.