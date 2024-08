About 125 firefighters were working to contain a fire in central London’s historic Somerset House, which contains an extensive artwork collection. Photo by Anthony O'Neil/he courtyard of Somerset House, Strand, London/ Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- About 125 firefighters were working Saturday to contain a fire in central London's historic Somerset House, which contains an extensive artwork collection. The fire broke out about midday in the west wing of the building and there were "no artworks in that area," Jonathan Reekie, director of Somerset House Trust, told The Guardian. Advertisement

The area mainly offices and back-of-house facilities, he said.

"Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building," Somerset House said in a statement. "All staff and public are safe and the site is closed. The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we're working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire."

Creative events and exhibitions take place there. Kings College London has its school of law in the complex's east wing.

Somerset House was first built in the 1500s, and it was demolished and rebuilt in the 1700s.

In 1604, the Treaty of London was signed in the building, ending the 19-year Anglo-Spanish War.

It is home to the Cortauld Gallery, which includes works by Édouard Manet, Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet.

Among its most famed pieces: Manet's A Bar at the Folies-Bergère and van Gogh's Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear.

