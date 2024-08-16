Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 16, 2024 / 11:38 AM

Canada says Ukraine can use donated tanks in Russia

By Simon Druker
Ukraine's armed forces are now authorized to use donated Canadian military equipment like the Leopard tank (German version pictured) inside Russian territory, Canada’s Department of National Defence confirmed.File Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Ukraine's armed forces are now authorized to use donated Canadian military equipment like the Leopard tank (German version pictured) inside Russian territory, Canada’s Department of National Defence confirmed.File Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ukraine's armed forces are now authorized to use donated Canadian military equipment inside Russian territory, Canada's Department of National Defence confirmed.

Canadian officials made the comments Thursday, joining several other countries that have already given Ukraine the green light to use donated weapons inside Russia's territorial border.

Advertisement

Canada donated eight Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armored combat support vehicles, hundreds of armored patrol vehicles and 4,200 M72A5-C1 rocket launchers. It has also provided ammunition and air defense systems.

"Ukrainians know best how to defend their homeland, and we're committed to supporting their capacity," Canadian Department of National Defense spokesperson Andrée-Anne Poulin told POLITICO Friday.

"Canada steadfastly supports Ukraine's right to defend itself against Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war -- and that is why we have committed over $4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine."

Overall, Canada has provided around $4.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since 2022. The Canadian government has pledged to continue military support until at least 2029.

British officials on Thursday gave Ukraine permission to use its donated weapons in Russian territory as long as international laws are respected.

Advertisement

The news came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Britain's Cabinet in July, calling for a reduction of weapon use restrictions on arms supplied by Western countries for use in Ukraine's war with Russia.

Germany has also previously said Ukraine has permission to use donated Western weapons inside Russian territory.

Zelensky on Thursday said his troops have now captured the town of Sudzha as they continue their incursion into Russian territory.

A ground invasion into Russia's western Kursk Oblast has been progressing for a week. The region shares a border with Ukraine and is where Russian officials have declared a state of emergency and evacuated thousands of residents in response.

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the Western donated military hardware was being used in the offensive.

Latest Headlines

First adult charged with rioting in U.K. unrest after stabbings appears in court
World News // 1 hour ago
First adult charged with rioting in U.K. unrest after stabbings appears in court
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A 32-year-old man will be first adult to face rioting charges when he appears in court following recent unrest across England and Northern Ireland ignited by a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for kids
British union ASLEF announces 22-day weekend strike for LNER rail line workers
World News // 44 minutes ago
British union ASLEF announces 22-day weekend strike for LNER rail line workers
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- British Aslef union train drivers at London North Eastern Railway  Friday announced 22 days of strike actions every weekend starting September 1 through November 10.
New Zealand Police identify 41 candies tainted with methamphetamine
World News // 3 hours ago
New Zealand Police identify 41 candies tainted with methamphetamine
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- New Zealand Police said it has identified 41 pieces of methamphetamine wrapped as Rinda lollies after news first broke that one family found one with a suspected lethal amount of meth delivered to the Auckland City Missi
Medics strike across India as anger over rape and murder of female junior doctor mounts
World News // 4 hours ago
Medics strike across India as anger over rape and murder of female junior doctor mounts
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- India's largest medical union said its members will walk out for 24 hours across the country Saturday to demand safe workplaces in the wake of the rape and murder of a female colleague at a public hospital in Kolkata.
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
World News // 10 hours ago
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Dozens of Israeli settlers rioted in an occupied West Bank village Thursday night, torching vehicles and buildings, the Israeli military said, resulting in at least one death, according to Palestinian reports.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, heiress to political dynasty, becomes Thailand's prime minister
World News // 5 hours ago
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, heiress to political dynasty, becomes Thailand's prime minister
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Thailand's parliament elected 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and a member of the country's most powerful and divisive political dynasty, as prime minister Friday.
Ukraine captures Russian town of Sudzha, says President Zelensky
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine captures Russian town of Sudzha, says President Zelensky
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have captured the town of Sudzha as they continue their incursion into Russian territory.
Forecasters warn Bermuda to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto's arrival
World News // 3 days ago
Forecasters warn Bermuda to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto's arrival
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hurricane Ernesto strengthened into a Category 2 storm overnight night, according to forecasters who are warning those on the Caribbean island of Bermuda to prepare for its arrival.
Gaza cease-fire talks resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza cease-fire talks resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Gaza cease-fire and hostage negotiations are set to resume Thursday in Doha despite Hamas stating it will not show and amid fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel.
New mpox variant identified in Sweden; 1st case outside continental Africa
World News // 17 hours ago
New mpox variant identified in Sweden; 1st case outside continental Africa
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The new and more dangerous strain of the mpox virus has been detected in Sweden, health authorities announced Thursday, marking the first time the pathogen has been found outside continental Africa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement