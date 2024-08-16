Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 16, 2024 / 10:24 AM / Updated at 10:42 AM

First adult appears in court charged with rioting following U.K. riots

By Paul Godfrey
A 32-year-old man became first adult to face rioting charges when appeared in court Friday following a week of unrest across England and Northern Ireland ignited by a July 29 knife attack in which three young girls were killed. File photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
A 32-year-old man became first adult to face rioting charges when appeared in court Friday following a week of unrest across England and Northern Ireland ignited by a July 29 knife attack in which three young girls were killed. File photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The first adult to face rioting charges following a week of unrest across England and Northern Ireland, ignited by a July 29 knife attack in which three young girls were killed, appeared in court on Friday.

Kieran Usher, 32, did not enter a plea as he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

Advertisement

His next apprearance is scheduled for Aug. 23 at Newcastle Crown Court.

Usher, of Sunderland, was arrested Thursday by Northumbria Police and was charged with rioting in relation to alleged disorder that took place in Sunderland on Aug. 2.

Related

The Crown Prosecution Service said he was "one of a number of individuals" it expected would face the more serious charge -- which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence -- after a 15-year-old boy became the first on Thursday.

That compares with the maximum five years in prison for violent disorder offenses with which the majority of people accused of taking part in the unrest have been charged until now.

In Northern Ireland, three men and a boy were charged with riot over the weekend.

Usher's case is likely to be referred to a crown court as the maximum prison sentence a magistrate can impose is 12 months.

Advertisement

On the other side of the country at Preston Crown Court, 20 miles from the scene of the dance school killings in Southport, 41-year-old Roger Haywood of Blackpool was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Judge Robert Altham said a drunken Haywood fronted an "angry" mob that ran amok through the tourist town of Blackpool pelting police officers with missiles and injuring a security guard at a shopping mall.

The judge told the court that Haywood incited a group of people to break through a police cordon near the town's war memorial, attempting to use a megaphone to urge them on but was "too intoxicated," before going on to attack two police officers.

Another 460 suspects are currently going through criminal proceedings after Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, vowed speedy justice for people involved in "far-right thuggery" in cities and towns in England and Northern Ireland in which dozens of police were injured and minorities and hotels housing asylum seekers were attacked.

Of those, about 185 have pleaded guilty and are being sent to the crown courts to be sentenced, Justice Department figures show, and 153 have been committed for trial after pleading not guilty.

Advertisement

At least 99 people have been sentenced so far with the fact many received the maximum three years in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder being credited with deterring further outbreaks of unrest.

About 30 cases are in Northern Ireland with most charges related to anti-migrant demonstrations or race-hate attacks but justice is proceeding considerably more slowly due to different processes than in England where sentencing has been expedited.

Many suspects have been denied bail, regardless of their plea, meaning they remain in prison on remand until they are sentenced or go to trial.

Latest Headlines

New Zealand Police identify 41 candies tainted with methamphetamine
World News // 1 hour ago
New Zealand Police identify 41 candies tainted with methamphetamine
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- New Zealand Police said it has identified 41 pieces of methamphetamine wrapped as Rinda lollies after news first broke that one family found one with a suspected lethal amount of meth delivered to the Auckland City Missi
Medics strike across India as anger over rape and murder of female junior doctor mounts
World News // 2 hours ago
Medics strike across India as anger over rape and murder of female junior doctor mounts
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- India's largest medical union said its members will walk out for 24 hours across the country Saturday to demand safe workplaces in the wake of the rape and murder of a female colleague at a public hospital in Kolkata.
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Dozens of Israeli settlers rioted in an occupied West Bank village Thursday night, torching vehicles and buildings, the Israeli military said, resulting in at least one death, according to Palestinian reports.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, heiress to political dynasty, becomes Thailand's prime minister
World News // 4 hours ago
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, heiress to political dynasty, becomes Thailand's prime minister
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Thailand's parliament elected 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and a member of the country's most powerful and divisive political dynasty, as prime minister Friday.
Ukraine captures Russian town of Sudzha, says President Zelensky
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine captures Russian town of Sudzha, says President Zelensky
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have captured the town of Sudzha as they continue their incursion into Russian territory.
Forecasters warn Bermuda to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto's arrival
World News // 3 days ago
Forecasters warn Bermuda to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto's arrival
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hurricane Ernesto strengthened into a Category 2 storm overnight night, according to forecasters who are warning those on the Caribbean island of Bermuda to prepare for its arrival.
Gaza cease-fire talks resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza cease-fire talks resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Gaza cease-fire and hostage negotiations are set to resume Thursday in Doha despite Hamas stating it will not show and amid fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel.
New mpox variant identified in Sweden; 1st case outside continental Africa
World News // 15 hours ago
New mpox variant identified in Sweden; 1st case outside continental Africa
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The new and more dangerous strain of the mpox virus has been detected in Sweden, health authorities announced Thursday, marking the first time the pathogen has been found outside continental Africa.
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
World News // 17 hours ago
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The biennial Brussels Flower Carpet is back in the Belgian capital on Thursday as workers placed the finishing touches on the impressive, 18,000-square-foot array of dahlias and begonias in the city center.
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
World News // 1 day ago
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces are authorized to use British-supplied weapons in the prosecution of their ground offensive on western Russia, London indicated on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement