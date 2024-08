Hurricane Ernesto continued to gather strength Thursday night as it took aim at Bermuda, which it was forecast to hit on Saturday afternoon. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Hurricane Ernesto strengthened into a Category 2 storm overnight night, according to forecasters who are warning those on the Caribbean island of Bermuda to prepare for its arrival. The storm has been heading for Bermuda for days and the National Hurricane Center said early Friday that the British territory should complete preparations by the afternoon.

In its 2 a.m. Friday Update, the NHC said Ernesto was packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, but warned it will likely continue to gather strength over the next 12 to 24 hours.

The forecasters located the storm about 360 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It was moving north-northeast at 14 miles. It is expected to pass near or over Bermuda on Saturday

The storm strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday, continued intensifying throughout Thursday and hit Category 2 status Thursday night. Its general motion is expected to continue through Friday, followed by a slower northeastward or north-northeastward motion into Saturday, the forecasters said.

Bermuda remains under a hurricane warning. Though Ernesto is forecast to remain well off the U.S. East Coast, ocean swells generated by the storm are expected to be felt in the region throughout the weekend, with the forecasters warning beachgoers to be aware of "a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents."

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the storm's center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 265 miles, NHC officials say.

NHC forecasters said the storm is expected to produce as much as 6 to 12 inches of rain on Bermuda with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches.

The Atlantic hurricane season already has been active.

Debby was a Category 1 storm that made landfall in the Florida Panhandle and then moved through the U.S. Atlantic Coast last week causing torrential rain and widespread, record flooding up the eastern seaboard.

Beryl struck parts of the Caribbean, the Yucatán Peninsula and the Gulf Coast of the United States in late June and early July.

Two tropical storms were in the Gulf of Mexico in June: Cindy and Alberto.