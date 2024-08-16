Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 16, 2024 / 7:55 AM

Medics strike across India as anger over rape and murder of female junior doctor mounts

By Paul Godfrey
Activists from the Socialist Unity Centre of India are detained by Kolkata police Friday during a road block demonstration over the rape and murder of a female junior doctor at public hospital in the city a week ago. The left-wing party called a 12-hour general strike as a part of the protests. Photo by Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE
Activists from the Socialist Unity Centre of India are detained by Kolkata police Friday during a road block demonstration over the rape and murder of a female junior doctor at public hospital in the city a week ago. The left-wing party called a 12-hour general strike as a part of the protests. Photo by Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- India's largest medical union said its members will walk out for 24 hours across the country Saturday to demand better security in the wake of the rape and murder of female colleague working the night shift at a public hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata.

The Indian Medical Association announced the strike in a post on X saying its 400,000 members would withdraw their services nationwide starting 6 a.m. local time Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday amid a growing public outcry over the killing of the 31-year-old resident and the subsequent botched handling of the case.

Advertisement

The association said the industrial action was "across all sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service," warning routine outpatient departments would not function and elective surgeries would not be performed -- but promised that emergency and other essential services would be covered.

Advertisement

"Doctors, especially women, are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for the authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses," the IMA said.

Related

"Both physical assaults and crimes are a result of indifference and insensitivity of concerned authorities to the needs of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers."

The union said it was also protesting the storming by a mob Wednesday night of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the doctor was murdered in the early hours of Aug. 9, the stalling of the police investigation after the first day and what it condemned as the "shabby handling" of the situation by college authorities.

The IMA doctors join thousands of their colleagues and medical students who walked out on indefinite strike Friday in Delhi and across the central state of Madhya Pradesh to protest the killing and demand a federal law to protect female doctors and nurses.

Samiksha Bedi, a doctor at Gandhi Medical College in the state capital Bhopal, said she and her colleagues were shaken by what had happened.

"The situation here is not that bad as the hospital has been renovated. We have duty rooms where we can rest, however, the guards should be there on every floor," she said. "Earlier, we were unsafe sometimes due to aggressive people. Now, we are scared of such heinous incidents."

Advertisement

The IMA issued a strike ultimatum Saturday giving the government 48 hours to conduct a thorough independent investigation leading to the arrest of those responsible, a public inquiry into the working conditions that contributed to the murder and implement urgent measures to improve doctors' safety, women in particular, in the workplace.

A man who volunteers at the RG Medical College has been arrested in connection with the killing and the National Medical Commission has since issued an advisory to all medical colleges ordering them to develop a safe work environment policy covering their campuses and hospitals for all staff including faculty, medical students and residents.

The advisory said institutions must put in place adequate security including male and female security staff in all clinical and public areas as well as on-call rooms and residential quarters, ensure corridors and campus are well lit for staff moving around at night and install CCTV in "all sensitive areas."

The commission also instructed institutions to investigate all incidents of violence promptly, file a police report and forward a detailed report on what action had been taken to the NMC within 48 hours.

Latest Headlines

New Zealand Police identify 41 candies tainted with methamphetamine
World News // 10 minutes ago
New Zealand Police identify 41 candies tainted with methamphetamine
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- New Zealand Police said it has identified 41 pieces of methamphetamine wrapped as Rinda lollies after news first broke that one family found one with a suspected lethal amount of meth delivered to the Auckland City Missi
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Dozens of Israeli settlers rioted in an occupied West Bank village Thursday night, torching vehicles and buildings, the Israeli military said, resulting in at least one death, according to Palestinian reports.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, heiress to political dynasty, becomes Thailand's prime minister
World News // 2 hours ago
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, heiress to political dynasty, becomes Thailand's prime minister
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Thailand's parliament elected 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and a member of the country's most powerful and divisive political dynasty, as prime minister Friday.
Ukraine captures Russian town of Sudzha, says President Zelensky
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine captures Russian town of Sudzha, says President Zelensky
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have captured the town of Sudzha as they continue their incursion into Russian territory.
Forecasters warn Bermuda to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto's arrival
World News // 3 days ago
Forecasters warn Bermuda to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto's arrival
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hurricane Ernesto strengthened into a Category 2 storm overnight night, according to forecasters who are warning those on the Caribbean island of Bermuda to prepare for its arrival.
Gaza cease-fire talks resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza cease-fire talks resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Gaza cease-fire and hostage negotiations are set to resume Thursday in Doha despite Hamas stating it will not show and amid fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel.
New mpox variant identified in Sweden; 1st case outside continental Africa
World News // 14 hours ago
New mpox variant identified in Sweden; 1st case outside continental Africa
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The new and more dangerous strain of the mpox virus has been detected in Sweden, health authorities announced Thursday, marking the first time the pathogen has been found outside continental Africa.
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
World News // 15 hours ago
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The biennial Brussels Flower Carpet is back in the Belgian capital on Thursday as workers placed the finishing touches on the impressive, 18,000-square-foot array of dahlias and begonias in the city center.
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces are authorized to use British-supplied weapons in the prosecution of their ground offensive on western Russia, London indicated on Thursday.
Japan lifts megaquake advisory, but urges the public to remain prepared
World News // 22 hours ago
Japan lifts megaquake advisory, but urges the public to remain prepared
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Japan Thursday lifted a week-long megaquake advisory that urged increased preparedness for a possible huge earthquake along the country's coast.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
Brussels' biennial 'Flower Carpet' exhibit again blooms in city's central square
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement