Aug. 16, 2024 / 11:23 AM

British union ASLEF announces 22-day weekend strike for LNER rail line workers

By Doug Cunningham
Britain's ASLEF union Friday announced strike actions by train drivers on the LNER line every weekend from Sept. 1-Nov. 10. File Photo by Neil Hall/ EPA-EFE
Britain's ASLEF union Friday announced strike actions by train drivers on the LNER line every weekend from Sept. 1-Nov. 10. File Photo by Neil Hall/ EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Uunion train drivers at London North Eastern Railway Friday announced 22 days of strike actions over staffing issues.

From Sept. 1 through Nov. 10, train drivers represented by the Associated Society of Engineers and Firemen union will take strike action every weekend.

"The bottom line is that LNER does not employ enough drivers to deliver the services it has promised passengers, and the government, it will run," ASLEF lead negotiator Nigel Roebuck said.

LNER said the rail line would continue to work with the union to find a way to resolve the labor issues.

"Our priority focus will be on minimizing disruption to customers during the forthcoming Aslef strikes, which sadly will continue to cause disruption and delays," LNER said in a statement.

ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan said the union was forced into the strike by LNER allegedly repeatedly breaking labor agreements and acting in bad faith with bullying tactics.

"The continued failure of the company to resolve longstanding industrial relations issues has forced us into this position," Whelan said. "We would much rather not be here. But the company has brutally, and repeatedly, broken diagramming and roster agreements, failed to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery, and totally acted in bad faith."

According to Roebuck, union drivers complained of being "badgered for favors" by managers

LNER operates British trains on the east coast mainline as well as from London to other cities including York, Leeds and Newcastle.

Widespread disruption is expected during the strike actions.

ASLEF said the announced LNER strike actions are not related to a national rail labor dispute with 16 companies.

The government has proposed a deal with ASLEF leaders to settle that dispute and worker approval of the deal is pending. The deal offers train drivers a 14% pay increase over three years with no changes to work terms or conditions.

That pay hike will be retroactive covering the 2021-2024 period.

