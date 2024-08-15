New mpox variant identified in Sweden; 1st case outside continental Africa

Swedish state epidemiologist Magnus Gisslen (L), Olivia Wigzell, acting director general of the Public Health Agency, and Social Minister Jakob Forssmed issued details about the first case of a virulent new strain of mpox detected outside continental Africa during a Thursday press conference in Stockholm. Photo by Fredrik Sandberg/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The new and more dangerous strain of the mpox virus has been detected in Sweden, health authorities announced Thursday, marking the first time the pathogen has been found outside continental Africa. A person who sought clinical care in the Stockholm region was found to have mpox -- previously called monkeypox -- caused by the rapidly spreading variant known as Clade I, Sweden's Public Health Authority announced. Advertisement

The World Health Organization this week classified the spread of mpox Clade I in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries as an international emergency and a threat to human health.

It's the second time in two years mpox has been deemed a worldwide emergency by the WHO. Mpox infected nearly 100,000 people, killing roughly 200, during the 2022 global outbreak.

The Swedish patient was infected during a stay in a part of Africa where the spread of mpox Clade 1 is ongoing, has received treatment and was issued rules of conduct, according to state epidemiologist Magnus Gisslén.

Health officials say Clade I causes the same basic disease of mpox as the dominant strain of two years ago, Clade IIb, but has been linked to a higher risk of more severe effects and higher mortality.

The earlier outbreak was mainly spread via sexual contacts, but Clade I can be transmitted more easily through other contact routes, mainly by close contacts within households and often involving children.

Gisslén said the newfound case in and of itself will not trigger any stricter control measures within Sweden, "but we take the outbreak of mpox Clade I very seriously," he said. "We will follow it closely and continuously assess whether new measures are needed."