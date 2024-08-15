Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 15, 2024 / 4:16 AM

Gaza cease-fire talks to resume Thursday amid soaring regional tensions

By Darryl Coote
Palestinians search for victims following an Israeli strike that killed more than 100 people in a school sheltering displaced Palestinians. a medical source said, in Gaza City, on Saturday. U.S.-mediated cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel are expected to resume Thursday. Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/UPI
Palestinians search for victims following an Israeli strike that killed more than 100 people in a school sheltering displaced Palestinians. a medical source said, in Gaza City, on Saturday. U.S.-mediated cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel are expected to resume Thursday. Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Gaza cease-fire and hostage negotiations are set to resume Thursday in Doha despite Hamas stating it will not show and amid fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel.

The United States, a mediator in the talks, has been pushing for Israel and Hamas to sign a cease-fire agreement since the deal was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden in late May. But urgency to get it done has ramped up in recent weeks as Iran has vowed to conducted a retaliatory strike on Israel over the assassinations of Tehran proxy militia leaders in Lebanon and Iran.

Advertisement

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said Wednesday that he has approved the departure of the Israeli delegation to Doha, but Hamas has repeatedly said it is refusing to attend over the assassinations and ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza while accusing Israel of not being serious about a permanent end to the fighting.

Advertisement

"In light of this, and out of concern and responsibility towards our people and their interests, the Movement calls on the mediators to submit a plan to implement what they presented to the Movement and approved on July 2, 2024, based on Biden's vision and the [U.N.] Security Council resolution," Hamas said in a statement Sunday that was carried by the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian Information Center.

Related

Despite Hamas' public rejections, the Biden administration continues to state the negotiations will go ahead as planned.

"We fully expect these talks to move forward, as they should," State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters Wednesday during a press conference.

He said Qatar, another mediator in the talks, has assured the Biden administration that there will be Hamas representation in Doha on Thursday.

The mediating countries of the United States, Qatar and Egypt scheduled Thursday for the resumption of talks last week, stating "there is no further time to waste nor excuses for any party for further delay" to get a deal done.

Israel and Iran have been in a proxy war for years that violently erupted into a war in Gaza on Oct. 7 when Tehran proxy militia Hamas launched a bloody assault on Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis, while another 250 were kidnapped and taken back into Gaza.

Advertisement

Israel has responded by razing much of the Palestinian enclave in its determination to eliminate Hamas and find the Israelis held captive. Meanwhile, Iranian proxy militias Hezbollah of Lebanon and and the Houthi rebels of Yemen, embolden by the conflict, have also been attacking Israel.

Late last month, Fuad Shukr, the commander of Hezbollah, was assassinated in Lebanon. The next day, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran.

Though Israel has claimed responsibility for Shukr, it has not commented on the death of Haniyeh. Iran holds Israel responsible for both assassinations and has vowed to retaliate.

Fears surround the potential of an Iranian strike as one will not only potentially thwart the possibility of securing a cease-fire but also escalate and expand the more than 300-day war through the Middle East.

Last week's call for the resumption of cease-fire talks comes against the backdrop of these rising tensions and the Biden administration for days were confidently stating that the cease-fire deal was near done and that they were working to hold off Iran's retaliation strike.

On Tuesday, Biden told reporters that he believes a cease-fire agreement will halt an Iran strike on Israel.

Advertisement

"That's my expectation, but we'll see," he said.

According to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between militant and civilian, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

Latest Headlines

South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday outlined a vision for unification with North Korea and offered to open a working group for dialogue, even as tensions with Pyongyang remain high.
Hurricane Ernesto gathers strength as it aims for Bermuda
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Ernesto gathers strength as it aims for Bermuda
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Hurricane Ernesto was continuing to strengthen early Thursday as it churned in the Atlantic and took aim at Bermuda.
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
World News // 20 hours ago
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency. It's the second time in two years mpox has been deemed a worldwide emergency by the WHO.
President Biden calls on Syria to release American journalist Austin Tice
World News // 14 hours ago
President Biden calls on Syria to release American journalist Austin Tice
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday again called for the immediate release of Austin Tice, an American journalist the U.S. government says was abducted by the Syrian government 12 years ago.
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
World News // 15 hours ago
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Ukrainian man suspected of allegedly blowing up Europe's Nord Stream pipeline in the mysterious 2022 explosion which up until recently remained unsolved.
New Zealand officials discover Rinda candy laced with methamphetamine
World News // 16 hours ago
New Zealand officials discover Rinda candy laced with methamphetamine
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The New Zealand Drug Foundation warned people not to consume Rinda brand pineapple hard candies after candies wrapped in the brand's packaging were found to contain a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine.
Thailand's constitutional court removes prime minster over 'moral and ethical' violations
World News // 18 hours ago
Thailand's constitutional court removes prime minster over 'moral and ethical' violations
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was removed from office on cronyism charges, less than a year after he was installed, by the country's powerful consitutional court.
Russia's Belgorod border region declares emergency amid Ukraine incursion
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia's Belgorod border region declares emergency amid Ukraine incursion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russia's southwestern Belgorod Oblast delclared a state of emergency Wednesday across the entire region as Kyiv intensified its attacks on Russian territory amid a widening cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces.
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- North Korean state media has warned that strengthening trilateral ties with Washington has turned the citizens of South Korea and Japan into "cannon fodder" for a nuclear attack.
Japan PM Kishida to step down as party confronts scandal
World News // 1 day ago
Japan PM Kishida to step down as party confronts scandal
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down, ending his three-year tenure at the helm of the Asian nation as his political party has become subsumed by a slush-fund scandal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement