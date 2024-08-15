Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 15, 2024 / 10:34 AM / Updated at 10:45 AM

Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive

By Paul Godfrey
Russian servicemen fire a Giatsint-S self-propelled gun toward Ukrainian positions on Wednesday as fighting entered an eighth day in a counter-offensive in which Ukraine claims it has penetrated more than 20 miles into Russian territory. Britain has clarified that Ukraine can use weapons it has supplied to it on Russian soil. Photo courtesy Russian Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE
Russian servicemen fire a Giatsint-S self-propelled gun toward Ukrainian positions on Wednesday as fighting entered an eighth day in a counter-offensive in which Ukraine claims it has penetrated more than 20 miles into Russian territory. Britain has clarified that Ukraine can use weapons it has supplied to it on Russian soil. Photo courtesy Russian Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces are authorized to use British-supplied weapons in their ground offensive on western Russia, London indicated on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defense said its policy was that Ukraine had the right to use the weapons to defend itself, including on Russian territory, provided it does not breach international law.

Advertisement

The waiver did not, however, apply to Anglo-French-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles -- a caveat the new Labor government reiterated within days of taking office July 5.

"There has been no change in U.K. Government policy, under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter Ukraine has a clear right of self-defense against Russia's illegal attacks, that does not preclude operations inside Russia," an MoD spokesman said.

Related

"We make clear during the gifting process that equipment is to be used in line with international law," he added.

Advertisement

Battles between Russian forces and invading Ukrainian mechanized units pushing into Russia's Kursk region after crossing the border on Aug. 6 could now be fought with anti-tank missiles, artillery, armored vehicles and other weapons gifted by Britain.

The BBC reported that some of the 13 surviving Challenger-2 main battle tanks donated to Kyiv by Britain have already seen action in Ukraine's ground incursion which Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said had penetrated 22 miles into Russian territory and controlled 82 settlements over a 444-square-mile area.

Syrsky said "a military commandant's office" led by a senior military leader had been established to fill a power vacuum in the areas of Russia now occupied by Ukraine.

"To maintain law and order and meet the immediate needs of the population, a military commandant's office has been created on the territories controlled. Maj. Gen. [Eduard] Moskalyov has been appointed to lead it," Syrskyi said in a video update to a military staff meeting posted on President Volodymyr Zelensky's X account.

"The situation is under control in general," he told the president.

Moscow claimed the opposite, saying its forces had inflicted signifcant losses on Ukrainian forces and were gaining the upper hand.

Advertisement

The state-run news agency TASS reported that the Russian Armed Forces' North battlegroup had pushed back an assault near Kremyanoye on Wednesday, retaken the village of Krupets and rained heavy fire on Ukrainian units deployed to the west of Russkaya.

The report also claimed the Russian army blocked efforts by AFU mobile units to break through deeper into Russian territory in six other areas including Varvarovka and Alekseevsky in neighboring Belgorod province where the governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday.

It also struck Ukrainian forces in Olgovka, Snagosti, Pogrebki, Mirny, Zaoleshenka, Uspenovka and Yuzhny and used a short-range, tactical ballistic missile to take out a military convoy and 15 fuel tankers in a cross-border attack near Lubny in Sumy province.

"Kyiv lost up to 340 servicemen and 19 armored vehicles, including five Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 14 armored combat vehicles, as well as eight vehicles, five field artillery guns, a multiple rocket launcher and two electronic warfare stations," according to the report.

Britain is the third largest military backer of Ukraine after the United States and Germany, contributing $9.76 billion of hardware, equipment and munitions in the two-and-half-years to June 30.

Latest Headlines

Japan lifts megaquake advisory, but urges the public to remain prepared
World News // 59 minutes ago
Japan lifts megaquake advisory, but urges the public to remain prepared
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Japan Thursday lifted a week-long megaquake advisory that urged increased preparedness for a possible huge earthquake along the country's coast.
Gaza cease-fire talks to resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
World News // 7 hours ago
Gaza cease-fire talks to resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Gaza cease-fire and hostage negotiations are set to resume Thursday in Doha despite Hamas stating it will not show and amid fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel.
Russia sentences American-Russian woman Ksenia Karelina to 12 years in prison
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia sentences American-Russian woman Ksenia Karelina to 12 years in prison
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former ballerina Ksenia Karelina, who holds dual United States-Russian citizenship, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years in a penal colony for allegedly trying to raise money for the Ukrainian military.
Indian women protest for more protection in wake of rape-murder of junior doctor
World News // 3 hours ago
Indian women protest for more protection in wake of rape-murder of junior doctor
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of women in eastern India took to the streets overnight to protest the rape and murder of a female junior doctor working the night shift at a public hospital in Kolkata.
North Korea to reopen for international tourism this winter, operators say
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea to reopen for international tourism this winter, operators say
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- North Korea is set to allow international tourism to resume by the end of the year, a pair of China-based tour operators said, nearly five years after the isolated state sealed its borders to the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday outlined a vision for unification with North Korea and offered to open a working group for dialogue, even as tensions with Pyongyang remain high.
Hurricane Ernesto gathers strength as it aims for Bermuda
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Ernesto gathers strength as it aims for Bermuda
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Hurricane Ernesto was continuing to strengthen early Thursday as it churned in the Atlantic and took aim at Bermuda.
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
World News // 1 day ago
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency. It's the second time in two years mpox has been deemed a worldwide emergency by the WHO.
President Biden calls on Syria to release American journalist Austin Tice
World News // 20 hours ago
President Biden calls on Syria to release American journalist Austin Tice
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday again called for the immediate release of Austin Tice, an American journalist the U.S. government says was abducted by the Syrian government 12 years ago.
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
World News // 21 hours ago
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Ukrainian man suspected of allegedly blowing up Europe's Nord Stream pipeline in the mysterious 2022 explosion which up until recently remained unsolved.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement