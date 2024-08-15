Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 15, 2024 / 10:28 AM

Japan lifts megaquake advisory, but urges the public to remain prepared

By Doug Cunningham
Japan on Thursday lifted a megaquake advisory that was issued last week. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE
Japan on Thursday lifted a megaquake advisory that was issued last week. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Japan Thursday lifted a week-long megaquake advisory that urged increased preparedness for a possible huge earthquake along the country's coast.

The advisory was ended after monitoring showed no new seismic activity in the vicinity of the Nankai Trough.

Advertisement

"We urge the public to remain prepared, as the possibility of a major temblor has not been eliminated," disaster management minister Yoshifumi Matsumura said during a Thursday press conference.

In 2012 the Japanese government estimated up to 323,000 people could be killed or go missing should a megaquake strike in the Nankai Trough.

Related

Potential damages were estimated at $1.36 trillion.

The Nankai Trough is a trench along the ocean floor located between Eurasian and Philippine Sea tectonic plates. It runs along Japan's Pacific coast.

During the advisory, 707 municipalities across 29 prefectures were instructed by Japan's Meteorological Agency to reinforce disaster safety preparations to make sure people in the area could evacuate quickly if a massive earthquake hit.

While the advisory was lifted, the government urged residents to stay vigilant and remain prepared.

A megaquake would cause an expected tsunami of over 37 yards high in Kuroshio in western Japan's Kochi Prefecture.

Advertisement

Kochi has set up more than a hundred evacuation centers.

Based on its history, major earthquakes are expected to happen around the Nankai Trough every 100-150 years. It's been about 80 years since the most recent major earthquake in that region.

When the megaquake advisory was issued University of Tokyo professor emeritus Naoshi Hirata said the chances of a major quake in the Nankai Trough area were greater than usual.

"The possibility of a (Nankai Trough) earthquake occurring is now several times higher than usual," he said. "We can't tell exactly when or where a megaquake will occur, but we want people to reaffirm their preparedness."

Latest Headlines

Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
World News // 55 minutes ago
Britain: Ukraine permitted to use U.K.-donated weapons in Russia ground offensive
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces are authorized to use British-supplied weapons in the prosecution of their ground offensive on western Russia, London indicated on Thursday.
Gaza cease-fire talks to resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
World News // 7 hours ago
Gaza cease-fire talks to resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Gaza cease-fire and hostage negotiations are set to resume Thursday in Doha despite Hamas stating it will not show and amid fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel.
Russia sentences American-Russian woman Ksenia Karelina to 12 years in prison
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia sentences American-Russian woman Ksenia Karelina to 12 years in prison
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former ballerina Ksenia Karelina, who holds dual United States-Russian citizenship, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years in a penal colony for allegedly trying to raise money for the Ukrainian military.
Indian women protest for more protection in wake of rape-murder of junior doctor
World News // 3 hours ago
Indian women protest for more protection in wake of rape-murder of junior doctor
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of women in eastern India took to the streets overnight to protest the rape and murder of a female junior doctor working the night shift at a public hospital in Kolkata.
North Korea to reopen for international tourism this winter, operators say
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea to reopen for international tourism this winter, operators say
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- North Korea is set to allow international tourism to resume by the end of the year, a pair of China-based tour operators said, nearly five years after the isolated state sealed its borders to the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday outlined a vision for unification with North Korea and offered to open a working group for dialogue, even as tensions with Pyongyang remain high.
Hurricane Ernesto gathers strength as it aims for Bermuda
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Ernesto gathers strength as it aims for Bermuda
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Hurricane Ernesto was continuing to strengthen early Thursday as it churned in the Atlantic and took aim at Bermuda.
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
World News // 1 day ago
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency. It's the second time in two years mpox has been deemed a worldwide emergency by the WHO.
President Biden calls on Syria to release American journalist Austin Tice
World News // 20 hours ago
President Biden calls on Syria to release American journalist Austin Tice
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday again called for the immediate release of Austin Tice, an American journalist the U.S. government says was abducted by the Syrian government 12 years ago.
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
World News // 21 hours ago
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Ukrainian man suspected of allegedly blowing up Europe's Nord Stream pipeline in the mysterious 2022 explosion which up until recently remained unsolved.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement