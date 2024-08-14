Trending
Aug. 14, 2024 / 10:39 AM

Thailand's constitutional court removes prime minster over 'moral and ethical' violations

By Paul Godfrey
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks at a press briefing on the steps of Government House in Bangkok on Wednesday after the country's consitutional court removed him from his post for breaching ethical rules. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was removed from office on cronyism charges less than a year after he was installed by the country's powerful consitutional court.

In a 5-4 vote, the judges ruled Srettha's appointment to his cabinet of a close associate of his main backer, telecoms billionaire and former populist prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, breached the moral and ethical standards set out in the constitution.

The court has removed two other prime ministers since 2008.

Srettha's downfall came three months after about 40 unelected senators petitioned the court to dismiss him for selecting as the head of his cabinet office former Thaksin lawyer Pichit Chuenban over a 2008 conviction for attempted bribery.

His removal will be seen as a strong signal to Thaksin -- long viewed as a threat by the country's royal-military duopoly -- that his bid to reclaim his seat at the top table of power in South East Asia's second-largest economy is going to be anything but plain sailing.

Srettha, a 62-year-old billionaire real-estate developer, told reporters that he accepted the decision but insisted he had not acted with dishonesty.

"This chapter has ended as the constitutional court has decided," said Srettha whose interim replacement will be Phumtham Wechayachai, one of his deputies, pending the election of a new prime minister by parliament.

Strettha was installed in place of the real winner of last year's election, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who was blocked from becoming prime minister by the military-appointed senate. The court's decision to now remove Strettha may further alienate ordinary Thais, reinforcing a growing belief all political power ultimately lies with the establishment, regardless of who people vote for.

The constitutional court finalized the effective coup against Pita's reformist party, by dissolving it on Aug. 7 and imposing decade-long political ban on 11 of its leaders for manifesto pledges to reform tough royal defamation laws that the court ruled breached the constitution.

The frontrunners to replace Srettha are Anutin Charnvirakul, a deputy prime minister, and Thaksin's youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

World Health Organization to decide whether mpox is a global emergency
World News // 1 hour ago
World Health Organization to decide whether mpox is a global emergency
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An independent advisory committee will meet Wednesday to advise the World Health Organization on whether to declare the African Mpox outbreak a global health emergency.
Russia's Belgorod border region declares emergency amid Ukraine incursion
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia's Belgorod border region declares emergency amid Ukraine incursion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russia's southwestern Belgorod Oblast delclared a state of emergency Wednesday across the entire region as Kyiv intensified its attacks on Russian territory amid a widening cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces.
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- North Korean state media has warned that strengthening trilateral ties with Washington has turned the citizens of South Korea and Japan into "cannon fodder" for a nuclear attack.
Japan PM Kishida to step down as party confronts scandal
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan PM Kishida to step down as party confronts scandal
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down, ending his three-year tenure at the helm of the Asian nation as his political party has become subsumed by a slush-fund scandal.
Greece orders evacuations for thousands as wildfires turn deadly, burn 24,000 acres
World News // 20 hours ago
Greece orders evacuations for thousands as wildfires turn deadly, burn 24,000 acres
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The large wildfire burning in Greece now has killed at least one person and injured multiple others as scores of property and thousands of acres of land have been devastated, according to sources.
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, 6 others under murder investigation
World News // 17 hours ago
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, 6 others under murder investigation
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Bangladesh's ex-PM and six other high-level current or former government officials are now subject of a murder investigation over the killing of a grocery store owner stemming from the recent deadly civil unrest.
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
World News // 18 hours ago
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Rising tensions among Iran and its proxies and Israel forced U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to postpone a planned trip to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
U.N. human rights chief demands release of 13 staff detained by Houthi rebels
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. human rights chief demands release of 13 staff detained by Houthi rebels
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations renewed demands Tuesday for the release of 13 of its employees who have been held by Houthi rebels in Yemen for two months on what its says are trumped-up spying charges.
Ukraine offensive: Kyiv says it controls more than 380 square miles of Russian territory
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine offensive: Kyiv says it controls more than 380 square miles of Russian territory
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A week-long ground offfensive into Russia's western Kursk region by Ukraine Armed Forces has captured more than 380 square miles of Russian territory and is going according to plan, Ukraine's top military commander said.
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
World News // 1 day ago
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Officials identified the person who crashed into the Cairns Hotel roof in Australia on Monday as a member of the aircraft's ground crew.
