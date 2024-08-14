Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 14, 2024 / 12:53 PM

New Zealand officials discover Rinda candy laced with methamphetamine

By Clyde Hughes
Image of a Rinda Pineapple lolly similar to one targeted by the New Zealand Drug Foundation on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of New Zealand Drug Foundation
Image of a Rinda Pineapple lolly similar to one targeted by the New Zealand Drug Foundation on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of New Zealand Drug Foundation

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The New Zealand Drug Foundation warned people not to consume Rinda brand pineapple hard candies after candies wrapped in the brand's packaging were found to contain a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine.

The NZ Drug Foundation issued a "high alert" after consumers brought the candy to the foundation on Tuesday when they noticed a bitter taste to the candy as they started to consume it and began feeling "unusual."

Advertisement

Sarah Helm, the foundation's executive director, said their team discovered after testing that the candy contained about three grams of methamphetamine.

"A common dose to swallow is between 10-25 mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses," Helm said in a statement. "Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death."

Related

The consumers told the foundation that the candy was in the Rinda wrapper and shaped like the typical candy. They said the candy was from a sealed package that was donated to the Auckland City Mission, and some may have been distributed to people with food parcels.

"We don't know how widespread these contaminated lollies are, so we recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them," Helm said.

Advertisement

Helm said those who have eaten one of the candies and not feeling well, should call for medical assistance immediately.

Symptoms would include chest pains, a racing heart, seizures, hyperthermia, delirium and loss of consciousness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, methamphetamine is a highly addictive central nervous system stimulant associated with a range of harms, from psychosis and other mental disorders, to cardiovascular dysfunction, infectious diseases and overdoses.

Latest Headlines

Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
World News // 27 minutes ago
Germany issues warrant for Ukrainian's arrest over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Ukrainian man suspected of allegedly blowing up Europe's Nord Stream pipeline in the mysterious 2022 explosion which up until recently remained unsolved.
World Health Organization to decide whether mpox is a global emergency
World News // 5 hours ago
World Health Organization to decide whether mpox is a global emergency
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday Africa is facing an expanding mpox outbreak as a committee meets on whether to recommend WHO declare mpox a global health emergency.
Thailand's constitutional court removes prime minster over 'moral and ethical' violations
World News // 3 hours ago
Thailand's constitutional court removes prime minster over 'moral and ethical' violations
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was removed from office on cronyism charges, less than a year after he was installed, by the country's powerful consitutional court.
Russia's Belgorod border region declares emergency amid Ukraine incursion
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia's Belgorod border region declares emergency amid Ukraine incursion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russia's southwestern Belgorod Oblast delclared a state of emergency Wednesday across the entire region as Kyiv intensified its attacks on Russian territory amid a widening cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces.
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- North Korean state media has warned that strengthening trilateral ties with Washington has turned the citizens of South Korea and Japan into "cannon fodder" for a nuclear attack.
Japan PM Kishida to step down as party confronts scandal
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan PM Kishida to step down as party confronts scandal
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down, ending his three-year tenure at the helm of the Asian nation as his political party has become subsumed by a slush-fund scandal.
Greece orders evacuations for thousands as wildfires turn deadly, burn 24,000 acres
World News // 23 hours ago
Greece orders evacuations for thousands as wildfires turn deadly, burn 24,000 acres
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The large wildfire burning in Greece now has killed at least one person and injured multiple others as scores of property and thousands of acres of land have been devastated, according to sources.
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, 6 others under murder investigation
World News // 21 hours ago
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, 6 others under murder investigation
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Bangladesh's ex-PM and six other high-level current or former government officials are now subject of a murder investigation over the killing of a grocery store owner stemming from the recent deadly civil unrest.
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
World News // 22 hours ago
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Rising tensions among Iran and its proxies and Israel forced U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to postpone a planned trip to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
U.N. human rights chief demands release of 13 staff detained by Houthi rebels
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. human rights chief demands release of 13 staff detained by Houthi rebels
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations renewed demands Tuesday for the release of 13 of its employees who have been held by Houthi rebels in Yemen for two months on what its says are trumped-up spying charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement