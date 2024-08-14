President Biden calls on Syria to release American journalist Austin Tice

President Joe Biden Wednesday called on Syria to release American journalist Austin Tice. He vanished 12 years ago while covering Syria's civil war, but the Syrian government denies holding him. Tice's mother Debra Tice (R), speaks during a news briefing on the status of missing U.S. journalists at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., May 3, 2024. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday again called for the immediate release of Austin Tice, an American journalist the U.S. government says was abducted by the Syrian government 12 years ago. "This week marks 12 long, terrible years since American Austin Tice was abducted in Syria," Biden said in a statement. "We have repeatedly pressed the government of Syria to work with us so that we can, at last, bring Austin home. Today, I once again call for his immediate release." Advertisement

Biden's statement said freedom of the press is essential and journalists such as Austin play a critical role in informing the public and holding those in power accountable.

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday in a statement, "For more than a quarter of his life, Austin has been separated from his family and kept in unknown conditions. We know the Syrian government has held Austin, and we have repeatedly offered to find a way to bring him home."

The State Department statement added, "Austin went to Syria to show the world the truth of what was going on there. We're not going to relent until we find a way to bring Austin's unjust detention to an end."

In August 2022, the Syrian government denied U.S. allegations that it is holding Tice or any other American citizens.

Syria's foreign ministry said allegations that Syria's government had abducted Tice are false.

Tice vanished while covering civil war in Syria in August 2012.

At the 10-year anniversary of Tice's disappearance, Biden said the U.S. government knows "with certainty that he has been held by the government of Syria."

The last known sighting of Tice was weeks after he went missing, shown in video footage wearing a blindfold and being taken through the bush by armed men.