Aug. 13, 2024 / 10:13 AM

U.N. humans right chief demands release of 13 staff detained by Houthi rebels

By Paul Godfrey
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk renewed demands Tuesday for the release of 13 of its workers, including six staff employed at its human rights office, who have been held by Houthi rebels in Yemen for two months on charges they were part of an American-Israeli spy network" that has operated in the country for decades -- allegations the United Nations rejects categorically. Photo by UPI
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations renewed demands Tuesday for the release of 13 of its employees who have been held by Houthi rebels in Yemen for two months on what its says are trumped up spying charges.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk strongly condemned the storming of the UNHCR's office in Sana'a by the Ansar Allah de facto authorities on June 6 and June 7 and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all U.N. staff detained in Yemen.

"Entering a U.N. office without permission and seizing documents and property by force are wholly inconsistent with the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations. This is also a serious attack on the ability of the UN to perform its mandate, including with respect to the promotion and protection of human rights, which my office is there to defend," Turk said in a news release.

"Ansar Allah forces must leave the premises and return all assets and belongings immediately."

The rebel group detained 13 U.N. staff -- including six of Turk's staff, as well as 50 NGO workers and an embassy staff member -- some of whom were taken from their homes.

The detentions came on top of the detention of two other U.N. Human Rights Office staff in November 2021 and August 2023, prompting Turk to suspend operations in Sana'a and other Houthi-controlled areas and shift its work to other areas of the country.

All 15 are being held incommunicado.

The Houthis returned and took over the Sana'a office on Aug. 3 after forcing local staff to hand over the keys as well as documents, furniture and vehicles and continue to occupy the premises.

Turk said it was regretful that repeated calls from himself, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other high-level officials for the release of the U.N. workers had been ignored but warned that until they were freed their human rights must not be violated and that they must be allowed communication and a lawyer.

"I appeal again, with a heavy heart, for their immediate and unconditional release. We are doing all we can to make sure they are united with their loved ones as soon as possible," Turk said.

"Until then, the de facto authorities must ensure they are treated with full respect for their human rights, and that they are able to contact their families and legal representatives."

He dismissed a video confession circulated online of one of the two staff previously detained in which the staff member appears to admit espionage, saying the confession was forced in a clear violation of the staff member's basic human rights which were protected under international law.

"All such claims are baseless. At no time has my office engaged in any activities other than those in the service of the people of Yemen, in accordance with my mandate," Turk said.

Washingon also condemns the targeting of the U.N. and rejects the spying allegations with U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller accusing the Houthis of "seeking to use disinformation to shift blame to the United States and other outside actors for their own failures."

"These Houthi actions reflect a blatant disregard for the dignity of the Yemeni people and individuals who -- contrary to the Houthis' lies -- have dedicated themselves to their country's betterment," he said in a statement put out by the State Department on June 12.

"Their efforts stand in stark contrast to the actions of the Houthis who have held them without justification for more than two-and-a-half years."

