Advertisement
World News
Aug. 12, 2024 / 2:48 AM

Helicopter on unauthorized flight crashes into Australian hotel, killing pilot

By Darryl Coote
The forensic unit of Queensland Police is working to identify the sole victim of early Monday's crash into a Cairns hotel. Photo courtesy of Queensland Police/Release
1 of 2 | The forensic unit of Queensland Police is working to identify the sole victim of early Monday's crash into a Cairns hotel. Photo courtesy of Queensland Police/Release

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in the northeastern Australian city of Cairns early Monday, according to authorities who said the aircraft's pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The helicopter crashed into the hotel building located at the intersection of the Esplanade and Florence Street at 1:54 a.m. local time, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said in a statement. Photos of the incident published online by Queensland Ambulance show the impacted hotel to be a Double Tree by Hilton.

Advertisement

The pilot -- who was the crash's sole victim and the helicopter's only occupant -- was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from Queensland Police, which said forensic investigators were working to formally identify the body.

A small fire ignited as a result of the crash and the hotel was evacuated as a precaution, both Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance separately said. No injuries were sustained by people on the ground.

Related

The helicopter was destroyed by the impact and ensuing fire, the ASTSB said.

Advertisement

Queensland Police acting assistant commissioner Shane Holmes told reporters later Monday that the helicopter had been removed from a hangar and that the fatal flight had not been authorized, local SBS reported.

The ASTSB said it was aware of reports describing the flight as unauthorized. It added that a team of three transport safety investigators arrived in Cairns late Monday morning to begin their investigation.

"Over the coming days we will seek to determine if this accident was a transport safety matter," it said.

Authorities have asked members of the public with information, photos of videos of the incident to contact them.

Latest Headlines

U.S., South Korea to start joint military drills next week amid mounting North Korea threats
World News // 15 minutes ago
U.S., South Korea to start joint military drills next week amid mounting North Korea threats
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will kick off a large-scale joint military exercise next week, both countries announced Monday, as tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain at their highest in years.
China condemns killing of Hamas leader, supports Iran in defending security
World News // 3 hours ago
China condemns killing of Hamas leader, supports Iran in defending security
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- China on Sunday told Iran it condemns the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and supports Tehran's defense of its "sovereignty, security and national dignity," according to Beijing's foreign ministry.
Death toll in Uganda landfill collapse rises to 23
World News // 6 hours ago
Death toll in Uganda landfill collapse rises to 23
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The death toll from a landslide in a Ugandan landfill rose to 23 on Sunday, officials said as workers continue to dig through debris for bodies.
Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
World News // 13 hours ago
Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- For a few hours Saturday, the crafty artist known as Banksy made an open billboard of his canvas, with a painting that ­included ­a stretching black cat.
Rights group finds no evidence of Hamas military presence at school massacre site
World News // 14 hours ago
Rights group finds no evidence of Hamas military presence at school massacre site
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a nonprofit headquartered in Switzerland, has found no evidence of a Hamas military presence at a school where Palestinians were massacred by Israeli fighters.
Hamas warns Israel against attacking West Bank refugee camp
World News // 15 hours ago
Hamas warns Israel against attacking West Bank refugee camp
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hamas warned Israel on Sunday against attacking a West Bank refugee camp after remarks from Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz indicated his support for bombing it.
Israel's 'retaliatory' Palestinian captive-taking has led to overcrowding in prisons
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel's 'retaliatory' Palestinian captive-taking has led to overcrowding in prisons
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Israel's high rate of arrest of Palestinians in recent months has led to overcrowding in the prisons where the captives are held.
Hamas blasts Israel's 'false' narrative around school massacre
World News // 17 hours ago
Hamas blasts Israel's 'false' narrative around school massacre
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After Israel killed more than 100 people sheltering inside a school in Gaza on Saturday, Hamas pushed back against what it called Israel's false narrative that the facility had been used as one of its command centers.
Britain's King Charles calls for unity, thanks police in wake of far-right riots
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's King Charles calls for unity, thanks police in wake of far-right riots
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III has appealed for "mutual respect and understanding" in the wake of the wave of anti-immigrant, far-right violence that has swept through Britain this month.
Dozens killed in Israeli strike on alleged Hamas militay center in school
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens killed in Israeli strike on alleged Hamas militay center in school
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces early Saturday morning struck an alleged Hamas command center located inside a school complex that also houses a mosque, killing dozens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
Rights group finds no evidence of Hamas military presence at school massacre site
Rights group finds no evidence of Hamas military presence at school massacre site
Hamas blasts Israel's 'false' narrative around school massacre
Hamas blasts Israel's 'false' narrative around school massacre
Hamas warns Israel against attacking West Bank refugee camp
Hamas warns Israel against attacking West Bank refugee camp
OpenAI warns against making 'emotional connections' with new chat tech
OpenAI warns against making 'emotional connections' with new chat tech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement