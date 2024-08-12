Helicopter on unauthorized flight crashes into Australian hotel, killing pilot

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in the northeastern Australian city of Cairns early Monday, according to authorities who said the aircraft's pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
The helicopter crashed into the hotel building located at the intersection of the Esplanade and Florence Street at 1:54 a.m. local time, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said in a statement. Photos of the incident published online by Queensland Ambulance show the impacted hotel to be a Double Tree by Hilton.