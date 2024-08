Police in Britain said they arrested one man after an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in London. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- London officers arrested a man on Monday after a 34-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl were stabbed in Leicester Square, according to Metropolitan Police. An ambulance transported the woman and girl to a local hospital and police believe there are no other suspects. Advertisement

Authorities said they did not believe the incident was terrorist-related so far.

Authorities said the girl needed treatment at the hospital, but it was not believed that her injuries were life-threatening. The woman is believed to have suffered minor injuries from the attack.

The stabbing comes during a wave of far-right riots that has been called the worst cases of civil disorder in more than a decade after three children were killed and eight others wounded in a stabbing spree in Southport, England.

On Saturday, King Charles III appealed for "mutual respect and understanding" in the wave of the anti-immigrant, far-right violence.

King Charles praised Prime Minister Keir Starmer and police officials who have worked to quell the violence around the country and facedown the violent protests.