Typhoon lands in Japan prompting warnings of flooding, landslides

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Typhoon No. 5 hit Ofunato Iwate Prefecture with tropical storm force winds on Monday morning, as Japanese emergency officials called for residents to take precautionary steps against potential landslides and flooding.
The storm moved onshore northwest of Ofunato with maximum sustained winds of 55 mph. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the storm, which was moving northwest at about 10 mph, is expected to move into the Sea of Japan across the Tohoku region by Tuesday and into Wednesday.