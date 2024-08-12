Trending
Typhoon lands in Japan prompting warnings of flooding, landslides

By Clyde Hughes
A typhoon made landfall in Japan on Monday, prompting warnings of flooding and landslides. Image by Japan Meteorological Association
A typhoon made landfall in Japan on Monday, prompting warnings of flooding and landslides. Image by Japan Meteorological Association

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Typhoon No. 5 hit Ofunato Iwate Prefecture with tropical storm force winds on Monday morning, as Japanese emergency officials called for residents to take precautionary steps against potential landslides and flooding.

The storm moved onshore northwest of Ofunato with maximum sustained winds of 55 mph. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the storm, which was moving northwest at about 10 mph, is expected to move into the Sea of Japan across the Tohoku region by Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Rainfall from the typhoon is expected to produce double the amount of rain over several days in affected areas that would normally be received in a month.

Japan Airlines said it canceled many of its flights from or to airports in Aomori, Misawa, Akita, Hanamaki, Sendai, Yamagata and Niigata on Monday.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, 34% of the flights at the Akita airport were canceled and 33% of the flights at the Aomori airport were canceled.

Bullet train service from Akita to Morioka on the Akita Shinkansen Line was suspended, the East Japan Railway Co. said.

