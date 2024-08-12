FBI seeks information in disappearance of Afghan American business contractor

The FBI is seeking help in locating Mahmood Shah Habibi, a business contractor who disappeared in 2022 in Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of the FBI

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The FBI is seeking help in locating Mahmood Shah Habibi, an Afghan American business contractor who disappeared two years ago in Afghanistan. Habibi worked for Asia Consultancy Group, a Kabul-based telecommunications company.

Habibi was taken from his vehicle near his home in Kabul City along with his driver on Aug. 10, 2022.

The FBI said it believes that Habibi was taken by Taliban military or security forces. They and 29 other employees of Asia Consultancy Group were taken, but have been freed.

Habibi has not been heard from since his disappearance.

"It has been two years since Mr. Habibi's disappearance, and the FBI continues to work diligently to return him to his family," David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said in a news release.

"The FBI has a commitment to our citizens, victims and their families to seek answers on their behalf. We are once again asking for the public's help and encourage anyone who has information to contact the FBI."

Tipsters are asked to contact the FBI, the nearest American embassy or consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

An Afghan television station on Sunday quoted Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesperson, that they have imprisoned only two American citizens and are not holding Habibi.

Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, wants to intensify efforts to secure the release of Habibi, Ryan Corbett and George Glezmann.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Ryan Corbett, Mahmood Habibi, and their families today. We will and we must continue every effort to bring them and George Glezmann home to their families," West said in a post on X.

Ryan, his wife, Anna Corbett, and their three children had lived in Afghanistan for more than a decade before the collapse of the Afghan government. They performed non-governmental humanitarian work before the family was evacuated in August 2021.

Glezman also was taken while visiting Kabul as a tourist lawfully traveling in Afghanistan when he was seized by the Taliban's intelligence services on Dec. 5, 2022.

Last month, the Taliban announced for the first time that they had discussed a possible prisoner exchange in direct talks with U.S. officials on the sidelines of an international conference in Doha, Qatar, hosted by the United Nations.

"During our meetings, we talked about the two American citizens who are in prison in Afghanistan," Mujahid told reporters after the meeting. "But they must accept Afghanistan's conditions. We also have prisoners in America, prisoners in Guantanamo. We should free our prisoners in exchange for them."