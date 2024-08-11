Advertisement
World News
Aug. 11, 2024 / 2:58 PM

Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo

By Mark Moran
A work titled "Scar of Bethlehem" by graffiti artist Banksy shows a nativity scene in front of the Israeli separation barrier, is displayed on December 23, 2019. Workers removed his latest work, a black cat, from a north London billboard Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A work titled "Scar of Bethlehem" by graffiti artist Banksy shows a nativity scene in front of the Israeli separation barrier, is displayed on December 23, 2019. Workers removed his latest work, a black cat, from a north London billboard Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- For a few hours Saturday, the crafty artist known as Banksy made an open billboard of his canvas, with a painting that ­included ­a stretching black cat.

It was part of the artist's weeklong smile campaign that saw pelicans, a goat and a trio of monkeys painted on a series of ad boards across North London.

Advertisement

After revealing that the art was his, Banksy said he was trying to bring a smile to peoples' faces during a time when the news headlines have been bleak. He has said other surprises could be coming in the days ahead.

Workers stripped the cat mural later on Saturday after onlookers gathered to have a look and snap selfies as supporters of Banksy's art booed.

Related

The other images included a mountain goat that appeared to be perched atop a column on the side of a building in one of the murals, rocks trickling away from its hoofs, as if they were falling down the side of a cliff.

Earlier in the week, Banksy painted two silhouetted elephant heads on the side of a house in Chelsea, their trunks stretched toward each other.

Advertisement

A trio of monkeys appeared to be swinging across Brick Lane on an east London bridge.

He painted various other images over several days, including a wolf on a satellite dish on a roof on Peckham, which later disappeared and was said to have been removed and taken by two men with a ladder.

"We have no knowledge as to the dish's current whereabouts," Banksy's representative was quoted as saying.

Banksy, whose identity has never been positively confirmed, works at night and is thought to have a small team of helpers. During his most recent activity, someone wearing a large, white facemask was being hoisted on a hydraulic lifting platform next to Kew Bridge shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

He funds the rescue boat MV Louise Michel, which patrols migrant routes in the Mediterranean, seeking to help endangered asylum seekers.

Latest Headlines

Rights group finds no evidence of Hamas military presence at school massacre site
World News // 2 hours ago
Rights group finds no evidence of Hamas military presence at school massacre site
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a nonprofit headquartered in Switzerland, has found no evidence of a Hamas military presence at a school where Palestinians were massacred by Israeli fighters.
Hamas warns Israel against attacking West Bank refugee camp
World News // 3 hours ago
Hamas warns Israel against attacking West Bank refugee camp
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hamas warned Israel on Sunday against attacking a West Bank refugee camp after remarks from Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz indicated his support for bombing it.
Israel's 'retaliatory' Palestinian captive-taking has led to overcrowding in prisons
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel's 'retaliatory' Palestinian captive-taking has led to overcrowding in prisons
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Israel's high rate of arrest of Palestinians in recent months has led to overcrowding in the prisons where the captives are held.
Hamas blasts Israel's 'false' narrative around school massacre
World News // 5 hours ago
Hamas blasts Israel's 'false' narrative around school massacre
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After Israel killed more than 100 people sheltering inside a school in Gaza on Saturday, Hamas pushed back against what it called Israel's false narrative that the facility had been used as one of its command centers.
Britain's King Charles calls for unity, thanks police in wake of far-right riots
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain's King Charles calls for unity, thanks police in wake of far-right riots
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III has appealed for "mutual respect and understanding" in the wake of the wave of anti-immigrant, far-right violence that has swept through Britain this month.
Dozens killed in Israeli strike on alleged Hamas militay center in school
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens killed in Israeli strike on alleged Hamas militay center in school
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces early Saturday morning struck an alleged Hamas command center located inside a school complex that also houses a mosque, killing dozens.
At least 8 dead in Uganda landfill landslide
World News // 1 day ago
At least 8 dead in Uganda landfill landslide
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A structural failure following a heavy rainfall at Uganda's only landfill caused a landslide that killed at least eight, including at least two children, Saturday morning.
Brazilian air crash death toll rises to 62; flight recorders recovered
World News // 1 day ago
Brazilian air crash death toll rises to 62; flight recorders recovered
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Brazilian airline Voepass raised the death toll to 62 with 58 passengers plus four crew members aboard its plane that crashed Friday, and Brazilian investigators recovered the plane's flight recorders.
No survivors after passenger plane with 61 aboard crashes in Brazil
World News // 2 days ago
No survivors after passenger plane with 61 aboard crashes in Brazil
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Brazilian airline VoePass said a plane with 57 passengers and four crew members aboard crashed Friday near the city of Vinhedo in São Paulo state. There were no survivors.
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Chinese Long March 6A rocket broke apart in low-Earth orbit and formed a debris field with hundreds of pieces, confirmed by U.S. Space Command.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
Dual citizen of U.S., Turkey accused of printing classified documents
Dual citizen of U.S., Turkey accused of printing classified documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement