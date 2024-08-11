Death toll in Uganda landfill collapse rises to 23

1 of 3 | The death toll for the collapse of a landfill in Uganda's capital of Kampala rose to 23 on Sunday. At least 14 others were also injured. Red Cross Society/ X

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The death toll from a landslide in a Ugandan landfill rose to 23 on Sunday, officials said as workers continue to dig through debris for bodies. The landslide occurred late Friday when a mound of garbage at the only landfill in the capital city of Kampala broke free. The Kampala Capital City Authority described the collapse as being the result of a "structural failure."

Kampala Capital City Authority spokesman Daniel Nuwe Abine announced the death toll Sunday, Uganda's the Daily Monitor reported.

Abine added that there were 14 people injured, but some have already been discharged from the hospital.

Tents have been set up near the site for those displaced by the landslide, according to Uganda Red Cross, which has been aiding in the search and retrial of bodies.

The Kiteezi landfill is the city's only landfill, and officials have been warning about it for years. Mayor Erias Lukwago said the dump was established in 2001 and was meant to be decommissioned in 2015.

"Since then, mountains of garbage have been piling up and the whole dump-site has been a disaster in waiting," he said on Facebook.

Advertisement

He said that Kitteezi should be decommissioned and that they've directed for no more dumping at the site.

"We request Parliament to convene urgently to address this national crisis," he said.

The Inspectorate of Government announced on X the launch of an investigation into the collapse. If any negligence is found, the Kampala government will take action, it said.

"We have noted all the comments, and we appreciate the feedback. We want to assure the public that this is a serious matter involving death of Ugandans. We have instituted investigations, and the culprits will be prosecuted," the IGG said in a statement.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni also addressed citizens on social media, and directed local officials to evacuate people living near Kiteezi.

"This is to convey condolences to the families of the People who died yesterday as a consequence of part of the rubbish heap at Kiteezi (orubuungo), peeling off (kubeguka) and burying People who were living nearby," he wrote on X.

The prime minister's office said when the death toll sat at 20 that they were searching for four people listed as missing.