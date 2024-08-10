Advertisement
Aug. 10, 2024 / 2:59 PM

At least 8 dead in Uganda landfill landslide

By Mike Heuer
Rescue workers found at least 14 people still alive as recovery efforts continue Saturday at the Kiteezi landfill north of Kampala, Uganda. Photo by Isaac Kasamani/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Rescue workers found at least 14 people still alive as recovery efforts continue Saturday at the Kiteezi landfill north of Kampala, Uganda. Photo by Isaac Kasamani/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A structural failure after a heavy rainfall at Uganda's only landfill caused a landslide that killed at least eight, including at least two children, Saturday morning.

Rescue workers are trying to dig out the people, animals and homes that were covered by the landslide at the Kiteezi district located north of Uganda's capital city of Kampala.

At least 14 people have been rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment, but their medical conditions were not disclosed.

"The Kampala Capital City Authority Landfill in Kiteezi has had a structural failure in waste mass this morning resulting in a collapsed section of the landfill," KCCA officials posted on X early Saturday morning.

"We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the community," the KCCA said.

The authority initially said there were no casualties but later announced at least eight had died, including two children as rescue operations continue.

The landfill is the only waste disposal site in Uganda, which reported a population of 47.25 million in 2022.

The landfill has been used for decades, causing a large hill of trash to form while raising concerns about environmental pollution and other potential dangers from nearby residents.

Local media reported the KCCA's Erias Lukwago in January warned the overflowing landfill posed many dangers to those working or living near it.

Recent heavy rains have caused flooding and other related problems in recent weeks but no casualties until the landfill gave way.

