Aug. 10, 2024 / 11:41 AM

Dozens killed in Israeli strike on alleged Hamas command center inside Gaza school

By Mike Heuer
Israeli Defense Forces announced a successful strike Saturday morning on a Hamas command center housed inside a school in Gaza that the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said killed 100, but the IDF said far fewer died. Photo by Mahmoud Zaki
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces early Saturday morning struck an alleged Hamas command center located inside a school that also houses a mosque, killing dozens.

The Gaza-run Health Ministry ministry reported at least 100 people died and hundreds were injured during early morning prayers at the Al-Tabi'in school in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza. Israel Defense Forces said far fewer were killed and they were Hamas militants.

"This attack is part of a pattern of daily atrocities committed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza and the West Bank," the self-proclaimed presidency of the state of Palestine posted on X.

The post said President Joe Biden's administration is responsible for the "massacre" due to its support of Israel.

IDF officials said the Health Ministry numbers "do not align with the information held by the IDF, the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike. The IDF continues to examine and calls on the media to act with caution about information released by Hamas sources, as they have been proven to be sorely unreliable."

The IDF said they struck a command room set up inside the school where Palestinian civilians sought shelter and an estimated 20 militants, including Hamas commanders, were inside the room when the airstrike occurred.

The IDF said Israeli intelligence determined the school housed a command center and used aerial surveillance and smart weapons to strike the command center.

Hamas officials denied having a command center inside the school.

The multinational NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence said Hamas has used human shields in conflicts with Israel since 2007 in violation of international law.

The IDF also reported its forces killed senior Hamas commander Walid al-Sousi in an airstrike in Gaza on Friday night.

Al-Sousi led Hamas' General Security Apparatus in southern Gaza and managed intelligence while suppressing opposition to Hamas' control of Gaza.

The IDF reported Israeli Air Force jets and the Israel Military Intelligence Directorate targeted al-Sousi.

It is unclear if al-Sousi was among those the IDF said it killed in the airstrike on the alleged command center inside the Al-Tabi-in school.

No survivors after passenger plane with 61 aboard crashes in Brazil
World News // 21 hours ago
No survivors after passenger plane with 61 aboard crashes in Brazil
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Brazilian airline VoePass said a plane with 57 passengers and four crew members aboard crashed Friday near the city of Vinhedo in São Paulo state. There were no survivors.
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
World News // 20 hours ago
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Chinese Long March 6A rocket broke apart in low-Earth orbit and formed a debris field with hundreds of pieces, confirmed by U.S. Space Command.
At least 9 injured in Russia's Lipetsk, thousands evacuated in Kursk amid Ukrainian incursion
World News // 1 day ago
At least 9 injured in Russia's Lipetsk, thousands evacuated in Kursk amid Ukrainian incursion
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Ukraine launched a "massive" drone attack on a military airbase in Lipetsk region deep inside Russia overnight injuring at least nine people, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency a day after a Ukrainian
U.S. tightens sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko regime
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. tightens sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko regime
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday tightened sanctions on Belarus's military support for Russia and the Lukashenka regime. Nineteen individuals and 14 entities were sanctioned.
Nicolas Maduro blocks X in Venezuela amid Elon Musk fight
World News // 23 hours ago
Nicolas Maduro blocks X in Venezuela amid Elon Musk fight
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has blocked access to X in the country for 10 days over his ongoing dispute with the social media platform's owner Elon Musk.
Japanese PM Kishida cancels trip to bolster preparedness for possible megaquake
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese PM Kishida cancels trip to bolster preparedness for possible megaquake
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip Friday to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia, staying home as Japan bolstered disaster preparedness in the face of increased risk of a powerful earthquake.
Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to $6.9 billion private equity takeover
World News // 1 day ago
Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to $6.9 billion private equity takeover
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Hargreaves Lansdown announced Friday that it agreed to a $6.9 billion takeover offer from a consortium of private investors including CVC Group, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund and Nordic Capital.
Third suspect arrested in Austrian terror plot against Taylor Swift concerts
World News // 1 day ago
Third suspect arrested in Austrian terror plot against Taylor Swift concerts
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner on Friday announced the arrest of a third person in a terror plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.
Fugitive Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont back in Belgium after brush with Spanish authorities
World News // 1 day ago
Fugitive Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont back in Belgium after brush with Spanish authorities
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The fugitive former separatist leader of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, was safely back in Belgium on Friday, a day after giving Spanish authorities the slip after risking arrest by coming out of seven years' exile.
Turkey to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel in International Court of Justice
World News // 2 days ago
Turkey to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel in International Court of Justice
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Turkey filed papers to the International Court of Justice on Wednesday to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel in connection with its war in Gaza.
Advertisement