Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Friday canceled a foreign trip to bolster preparedness for a possible mega-earthquake. He said he should stay in Japan for at least a week after a mega-quake advisory warning was issued by Japan's Meterological Agency.

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip Friday to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia, staying home as Japan bolstered disaster preparedness in the face of increased risk of a powerful earthquake. "As the top official in charge of the nation's crisis management, I should remain in Japan for at least about a week as an extra precaution," Kishida said at a Nagasaki press conference.

He said he would focus on the government's response and information dissemination regarding the possible megaquake.

Japan's Meterological Agency issued a megaquake advisory covering 707 municipalities after a 7.1-magnitude quake Thursday in the Miyazaki Prefecture area.

"The possibility of a (Nankai Trough) earthquake occurring is now several times higher than usual," said University of Tokyo professor emeritus Naoshi Hirata, at a news conference. "We can't tell exactly when or where a megaquake will occur, but we want people to reaffirm their preparedness."

The Nankai Trough area has a history of big earthquakes happening in quick succession.

Hirata is on the JMA panel that met to address Nankai Trough earthquake information.

Residents on the Pacific coast in Japan were urged to be cautious about a possible megaquake for the next week.

According to researchers there is a 70-80% chance that a quake of magnitude 8 to 9 will happen in the Nankai Trough within the next 30 years.