Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 8:00 AM

EU climate service: July 2024 ends 13-month streak of hottest months on record

By Clyde Hughes
A child cools off in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York City on June 19, 2024. Copernicus said July just missed setting a record for hot months. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A child cools off in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York City on June 19, 2024. Copernicus said July just missed setting a record for hot months. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- By a narrow margin, July's temperatures did not set a record for the hottest July on record, breaking a string of 13 straight months of all-time standards being set for warming, according to the European Union's observation unit Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday.

The average air temperature for July was 62.44 degrees Fahrenheit just below the record-setting July 2023, with an average temperature of 62.51 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

Copernicus experts said, though, the difference is so small it does not change the concerns over present and future global warming.

"The streak of record-breaking months has come to an end, but only by a whisker," Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement. "The overall context hasn't changed. Our climate continues to warm.

"The devastating effects of climate change started well before 2023 and will continue until global greenhouse gas emissions reach net-zero."

The service said despite the small dip in July's temperature, the year-to-date global temperature, January to July, remains higher than it was last year and would have to drop at least 0.23 degrees Celsius not to beat 2023 figures.

Advertisement

Average temperatures in Europe in July were 1.49 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average July temperatures. The service said the United States, western Canada, most of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and eastern Antarctica all experienced above average temperature in July.

Copernicus said parts of the United States, South America and Australia, however, experienced below-average temperatures.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Russia's Kursk region declares state of emergency as incursion by Ukraine forces gathers pace
World News // 47 minutes ago
Russia's Kursk region declares state of emergency as incursion by Ukraine forces gathers pace
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Russia declared a state of emergency in its western Kursk region amid an ongoing incursion by Ukrainian forces that has killed five civilians and injured 30 including six children, according to health officials.
North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A North Korean defector crossed to the South across neutral waters separating the two Koreas, Seoul's military and local media reported Thursday.
World Central Kitchen says Palestinian member killed in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
World Central Kitchen says Palestinian member killed in Gaza
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- World Central Kitchen said a Palestinian team member has been killed in central Gaza, further highlighting the casualties incurred by humanitarian workers in the conflict.
Thai court dissolves reformist Move Forward Party, bans leaders from politics
World News // 21 hours ago
Thai court dissolves reformist Move Forward Party, bans leaders from politics
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Thailand's constitutional on Wednesday disbanded the country's Move Forward party 12 months after the reformist political movement was thwarted from taking the reins of power after winning a general election in May 2023.
Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts canceled after government disrupts terrorist plot
World News // 12 hours ago
Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts canceled after government disrupts terrorist plot
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Vienna this week have been canceled after government officials confirmed a terrorist plot, targeting the venue.
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
World News // 15 hours ago
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Egyptian officials warned airlines to avoid flying over Tehran during a three-hour period Thursday due to military exercises, though observers fear a possible military retaliation against Israel could be possible then.
After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
World News // 15 hours ago
After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel this week will join multiple other nations' ambassadors to Japan by skipping Nagasaki's 79th annual memorial to mark the 1945 U.S atomic bomb drop over Israel not being invited.
U.S., Japan, Italy air forces train together to boost defense capabilities in Indo-Pacific region
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S., Japan, Italy air forces train together to boost defense capabilities in Indo-Pacific region
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- As China and North Korea make strategic advances in the Indo-Pacific region, Japan and Italy are increasing their military cooperation to improve their defensive capabilities.
Turkey to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel in international criminal court
World News // 18 hours ago
Turkey to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel in international criminal court
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Turkey filed papers to the International Court of Justice on Wednesday to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel in connection with its war in Gaza.
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday accused Ukraine of a "large-scale provocation" amid reports of an incursion on the Kursk region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
6,000 police deployed as Britain braces for wave of riots targeting immigration lawyers
6,000 police deployed as Britain braces for wave of riots targeting immigration lawyers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement