Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 10:56 PM

U.S., Egypt, Qatar call on Israel and Hamas to resume cease-fire talks

By Darryl Coote
Injured Palestinians individuals, including children, receiving treatment in a field hospital after Israeli attack, in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 13 in which 71 people were killed. On Thursday, the United States, Egypt and Qatar called on the warring sides of Israel and Hamas to return to the negotiating table and get a cease-fire deal done. File Photo by Saber Arar/UPI
Injured Palestinians individuals, including children, receiving treatment in a field hospital after Israeli attack, in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 13 in which 71 people were killed. On Thursday, the United States, Egypt and Qatar called on the warring sides of Israel and Hamas to return to the negotiating table and get a cease-fire deal done. File Photo by Saber Arar/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The United States, Egypt and Qatar are calling on Israel and Hamas to return to the negotiating table on a cease-fire agreement that U.S. officials have been saying is near completion.

The trio of countries is brokering talks on a cease-fire and hostage-release deal in the more than 300-day war between Israel and the Iran-backed militia. Urgency is mounting for it to get done as fears of an expanding war in the Middle East rise over Iranian threats to attack Israel for the assassinations of Tehran proxy leaders in Lebanon and Iran.

Advertisement

"There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay," the three countries said in a statement distributed by the White House. "It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire and implement this agreement."

Advertisement

They said a framework agreement they "worked tirelessly over many months to forge" has been tabled with only implementation details left to conclude, and they will present a final bridging proposal to resolve differences if necessary.

Related

They are calling on both sides to resume "urgent discussion" on Aug. 15 in either Doha or Cairo in order to "close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay."

"It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal," they said.

UPI has asked Israel for comment, though the office of President Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly agreed to participate. Hamas has yet to comment.

The three-phase cease-fire deal was first detailed by President Joe Biden in late May and has been endorsed by the United Nations.

The deal would bring about an initial six-week cease-fire in the war, which began Oct. 7 after Hamas led a bloody and merciless attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw another 251 taken hostage.

Advertisement

Under the first phase, a number of the 115 Israelis who remain in Hamas captivity would be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The second phase is a permanent end to hostilities and the release of more hostages and prisoners. The third phase includes the release of all dead hostages held by Hamas and the commencement of major reconstruction plan for Gaza, which has been razed by the war.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, which does not differentiate between civilian and Hamas fighters, states nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed and another nearly 92,000 have been wounded.

Prospects of achieving a cease-fire have been threated by recent assassinations of commander Fuad Shukr of Hezbollah on July 30 in Lebanon and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran the following day. Hezbollah has been attacking Israel since the start of the war in solidarity with Hamas.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel but has also said the establishment of a cease-fire in Gaza is a priority alongside achieving retribution.

Over the last few days, Biden administration officials have been publicizing that the agreement is almost done and that they have been working to prevent Iran's retaliatory attack, with John Kirby, Biden's National Security Communications advisor, stating Wednesday they are "as close as we think we have ever been" in securing a cease-fire.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

2 Iranian brothers face U.S. charges in Houthi weapons smuggling case
World News // 8 hours ago
2 Iranian brothers face U.S. charges in Houthi weapons smuggling case
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Two Iranian brothers allegedly working for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were charged Thursday in connection with the January interception of a boat smuggling advanced weaponry to Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Barclays first British bank to remove EU bonus caps for bankers
World News // 9 hours ago
Barclays first British bank to remove EU bonus caps for bankers
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Barclays formally removed the cap on banker bonuses on Thursday, some four months after shareholders at the company approved steps to drop restrictions originally approved when Britain was part of the European Union.
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Russia declared a state of emergency in its western Kursk region amid an ongoing incursion by Ukrainian forces that has killed five civilians and injured 30 including six children, according to health officials.
Prosecutors seek 15 years for Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina
World News // 11 hours ago
Prosecutors seek 15 years for Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Russian prosecutors Thursday were seeking a 15-year prison sentence for Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina following her guilty plea to treason charges.
Manhunt on in Spain for fugitive Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont
World News // 13 hours ago
Manhunt on in Spain for fugitive Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Spanish authorities launched a manhunt for the wanted separatist former leader of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, after he popped up to address a rally of his supporters Thursday.
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
World News // 14 hours ago
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck southwestern Japan on Thursday afternoon, sparking a tsunami advisory around the country.
British regulators investigating Amazon's investment in Anthropic AI
World News // 14 hours ago
British regulators investigating Amazon's investment in Anthropic AI
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday it is investigating whether Amazon's merger with the AI company Anthropic violates the Enterprise Act of 2002.
EU climate service: July 2024 ends 13-month streak of hottest months on record
World News // 15 hours ago
EU climate service: July 2024 ends 13-month streak of hottest months on record
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- By a narrow margin, July's temperatures did not set a record for the hottest July on record, breaking a string of 13 straight months of all-time standards being set for warming.
North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A North Korean defector crossed to the South across neutral waters separating the two Koreas, Seoul's military and local media reported Thursday.
World Central Kitchen says Palestinian member killed in Gaza
World News // 19 hours ago
World Central Kitchen says Palestinian member killed in Gaza
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- World Central Kitchen said a Palestinian team member has been killed in central Gaza, further highlighting the casualties incurred by humanitarian workers in the conflict.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas
CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement