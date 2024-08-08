Trending
Aug. 8, 2024 / 7:05 AM

North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports

By Thomas Maresca
A North Korean village at the edge of the DMZ near the Imjingang and Hangang rivers is seen from Odusan Unification Observatory near Paju, South Korea, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
A North Korean village at the edge of the DMZ near the Imjingang and Hangang rivers is seen from Odusan Unification Observatory near Paju, South Korea, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A North Korean defector crossed to the South across neutral waters separating the two Koreas, Seoul's military and local media reported Thursday.

"Our military has secured an unidentified individual, presumed to be from North Korea, and has handed him over to the relevant authorities," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters.

"The details regarding the process of moving south and whether he defected are currently being investigated," the JCS said.

"There have been no unusual movements by the North Korean military as of now," the statement added.

News agency Yonhap reported that the individual crossed the Han River estuary and arrived at South Korea's Gyodong Island early Thursday morning, citing multiple military sources. The waters of the estuary are a neutral zone west of the inter-Korean border.

The individual arrived at the island on foot during low tide and expressed the intention to defect, according to the sources.

Thursday's incident comes after four North Korean defectors crossed the eastern maritime border in a small wooden boat last October.

Direct defections by sea have been historically rare, with most escapees crossing overland via the border with China. Defectors are granted citizenship and receive financial support and training after being vetted by South Korean intelligence agencies.

Over 34,000 North Koreans have defected to the South to escape dire economic conditions and the country's brutally repressive regime. However, the number of arrivals has plummeted after Pyongyang sealed its borders and ramped up security in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 105 defectors arrived in South Korea over the first half of the year, a slight uptick from 99 over the same period last year.

