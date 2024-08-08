Barclays first British bank to remove EU bonus caps for bankers

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Barclays formally removed the cap on banker bonuses on Thursday, some four months after shareholders at the company approved steps to drop restrictions originally approved when Britain was part of the European Union.
Barclays becomes the first British bank to remove the restrictions since Brexit, relieving the country's institutions of those rules. The step could allow staff to receive 10 times their salary in payouts. Other major banks had been in the process of lifting the regulations, as well.