Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 1:50 AM

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus named head of Bangladesh's interim gov't

By Darryl Coote
Muhammad Yunus speaks at the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park to end extreme poverty in New York City on Sept. 28, 2013. Yunus has been appointed head of Bangladesh's interim government. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Muhammad Yunus speaks at the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park to end extreme poverty in New York City on Sept. 28, 2013. Yunus has been appointed head of Bangladesh's interim government. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has been named head of Bangladesh's interim government after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned earlier this week as the country became subsumed by a growing revolt.

The decision to appoint Yunus was made Tuesday night during a meeting to determine the make-up of the interim government between President Mohammed Shahabuddin and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that has been behind the protests, the nation's Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency reported.

Advertisement

Joynal Abedin, the president's press secretary, had told BSS that Shahabuddin had approved the proposal, adding that other members of the interim government will be finalized at a later date.

"The country is passing through a deep crisis and in order to resolve this problem, an interim government must form as soon as possible," Shahabuddin said, according to BSS.

Related

The heads of the nation's three military divisions as well as other members of civil society participated in the meeting that ran from 7:30 p.m. local time Tuesday to 11:30 p.m.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement had earlier Tuesday called for Yunus to lead the government after they rejected the notion of a military-led administraiton.

Advertisement

"We will not accept any other government except the government proposed by the students and people," the student leaders said in a video message.

"We will not accept any military government, military-backed government or any B-team government formed with the associates of the fascists."

Considered the "banker to the poorest of the poor," Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for developing the micro-credit system of lending small amounts of money in the form of long-term loans to those suffering from poverty in an effort to lift their financial status.

Yunus' appointment comes after Hasina resigned on Monday and fled the country as protesters had stormed her residence in the capital Dhaka.

The protests began early July by Dhaka University students demonstrating against the government's quota civil service hiring system that reserves stable positions for relatives of veteran's who fought in the country's 1971 independence war.

The demonstrations, fueled by high unemployment, have been met with brutal force, resulting in some 300 killed, including at least 90 on Sunday alone.

On Tuesday, Shahabuddin had dissolved Parliament, paving the way for the interim government and for new elections to be held.

Bangladesh has also freed former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, a rival of the ousted prime minister and the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. The party said the decision was made following meetings on Monday between the chiefs of the three military services, leaders of various political parties and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Advertisement

Tarique Rahman, the self-exiled chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, is also to return to the country soon, his party said, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Latest Headlines

U.S., Australia deepen relationship amid growing China threat
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Australia deepen relationship amid growing China threat
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The United States and Australia took steps Tuesday to deepen their relationship, primarily militarily, as the Biden administration has sought to bolster ties with allies in the Indo-Pacific.
7 U.S. personnel injured in 'dangerous escalation' rocket attack on Iraqi base
World News // 8 hours ago
7 U.S. personnel injured in 'dangerous escalation' rocket attack on Iraqi base
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Seven U.S. personnel were injured in a "dangerous escalation," targeting U.S. and coalition forces, after two rockets struck Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Monday, a Defense Department official revealed Tuesday.
Hamas names Oct. 7 attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar as new leader
World News // 9 hours ago
Hamas names Oct. 7 attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar as new leader
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Hamas announced Tuesday it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, the militant group's local leader in Gaza and one of the alleged planners of the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, to take over as its new political leader.
U.S. sanctions South American tobacco company for aiding former Paraguay leader
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions South American tobacco company for aiding former Paraguay leader
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury and State Department announced sanctions on the Paraguayan tobacco company Tabacalera del Este S.A. for giving financial assistance to former Paraguayan President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, who had been pre
European Council green-lights $4.59 billion for Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
European Council green-lights $4.59 billion for Ukraine
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The European Council approved $4.59 billion in funds to battle-scarred Ukraine to support its "macro-financial stability" on Monday as Kyiv continues to fight against the current Russian invasion.
Global stock markets appear to mostly rebound after Monday's financial turmoil
World News // 14 hours ago
Global stock markets appear to mostly rebound after Monday's financial turmoil
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The global stock markets on Tuesday appeared to see rebounds after Monday's dismal performance as fears of a U.S. recession were visible among some after a recent spat of bad economic data.
Starmer says government will take 'all necessary action' to end riots after seventh night
World News // 15 hours ago
Starmer says government will take 'all necessary action' to end riots after seventh night
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A man was seriously injured after cities in England and Northern Ireland were hit by a seventh night of race rioting sparked by a stabbing rampage in the northern city of Southport in which three young girls were killed.
At least 24 killed in hotel fire in Bangladesh as tensions remain high amid a power vacuum
World News // 18 hours ago
At least 24 killed in hotel fire in Bangladesh as tensions remain high amid a power vacuum
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- At least 24 people were killed in eastern Bangladesh after anti-government protesters set fire to a hotel owned by a senior figure in the Awami League of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and Israel on Monday were preparing for a possible attack by Iran to punish the Jewish state for the apparent assassination of top Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Venezuela launches investigation into opposition leaders amid election protests
World News // 1 day ago
Venezuela launches investigation into opposition leaders amid election protests
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Venezuela's attorney general announced Monday that he's investigating opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
Supreme Court declines to hear Missouri's long-shot bid to delay Trump's sentencing
Supreme Court declines to hear Missouri's long-shot bid to delay Trump's sentencing
Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan could become nation's first female indigenous governor
Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan could become nation's first female indigenous governor
Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate
Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate
At Philly rally, Vance, local families criticize Harris on immigration, its drug risks
At Philly rally, Vance, local families criticize Harris on immigration, its drug risks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement