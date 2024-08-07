Trending
World News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 7:53 PM

Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts canceled after government disrupts terrorist plot

By Sheri Walsh
Taylor Swift attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Vienna, scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, were canceled after government officials foiled "a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Vienna this week have been canceled after government officials confirmed a terrorist plot, targeting the venue.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," Austrian concert promoter Barracuda Music announced Wednesday in a statement, adding that all tickets will be fully refunded.

The concerts scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday were canceled hours after authorities arrested a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, who had reportedly pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group, and a second suspected extremist Wednesday. The teen was arrested at his home in Ternitz, south of the Austrian capital, where police suspected explosives were stored. The other suspect was arrested in Vienna.

Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, told reporters they had been alerted to "preparatory actions" for a possible attack that included Swift's upcoming concerts in Vienna, according to the Austria Press Agency.

While Ruf said the suspects appear to have radicalized themselves online and were inspired by ISIS, investigators do not believe ISIS operatives directed the alleged plot. Investigators are searching surveillance footage to see if either of the suspects visited the concert site.

Swift's Vienna concerts were expected to draw 65,000 fans each night, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 expected outside of the arena, police said.

Swift, who has taken her Eras Tour international since opening in the United States in March 2023, has not commented on the arrests or the canceled shows.

