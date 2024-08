Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visits Arish, Egypt, on August 4. Fidan said on Wednesday that Turkey asked to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel with the International Court of Justice. Photo by Mohamed Arafat/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Turkey filed papers to the International Court of Justice on Wednesday to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel in connection with its war in Gaza. Turkey becomes the first member of the European Union and NATO to take the position in the ICJ against Israel, which possibly could pressure the Jewish state to come to a cease-fire agreement with Hamas in the 10-month war. Advertisement

Turkey's news agency Anadolu reported that a delegation from the country, including its ambassador to The Hague, Selcuk Unal, filed the document to join the suit.

"[Turkey's] decision to intervene reflects the importance our country attaches to resolving the Palestinian issue within the framework of law and justice," Turkey's foreign ministry said, according to Al Jazeera. "The conscience of humanity and international law will hold Israeli officials accountable."

Turkey Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on social media that the other countries must step in to demand action.

"Emboldened by the impunity it has received for its crimes, Israel is killing more and more innocent Palestinians every day," Fidan said on X. "The international community must do its part to stop the genocide and put the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters. Turkey will make every effort on this path."

Advertisement

In December, South Africa filed a case in the ICJ accusing Israel of genocide in its occupation of Gaza. Israel has denied the charge, saying it has the right to defend itself against Hamas, which started the altercation with an attack on Israel last October.