U.S. sanctions South American tobacco company for aiding former Paraguay leader

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury and State Department announced sanctions on the Paraguayan tobacco company Tabacalera del Este S.A. for giving financial assistance to former Paraguayan President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, who had been previously blacklisted by the United States.
Cartes once owned -- directly or indirectly -- a 50% interest in the tobacco company, known as Tabesa. U.S. officials said the company has made payments and still plans on paying him "millions of dollars," despite sanctions against him.