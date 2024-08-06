Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2024 / 2:24 PM

U.S. sanctions South American tobacco company for aiding former Paraguay leader

By Clyde Hughes
Last year, the Treasury Department sanctioned former Paraguayan President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara (pictured in 2013 at the United Nations), who had been previously blacklisted by the United States, as well. File Photo by Brendan McDermid/EPA-EFE
Last year, the Treasury Department sanctioned former Paraguayan President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara (pictured in 2013 at the United Nations), who had been previously blacklisted by the United States, as well. File Photo by Brendan McDermid/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury and State Department announced sanctions on the Paraguayan tobacco company Tabacalera del Este S.A. for giving financial assistance to former Paraguayan President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, who had been previously blacklisted by the United States.

Cartes once owned -- directly or indirectly -- a 50% interest in the tobacco company, known as Tabesa. U.S. officials said the company has made payments and still plans on paying him "millions of dollars," despite sanctions against him.

Advertisement

Last year, the Treasury sanctioned Cartes and Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno for corruption. The Treasury alleged that Cartes and Velazquez were connected to the corruption in government contracts or the extraction of natural resources or bribery, including misappropriation of state assets or the expropriation of private assets for personal gain.

"Today's actions reinforce the United States' sanctions on former President Cartes and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to ensuring the integrity of our sanctions programs and inhibiting Cartes's ability to receive financial benefits," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The United States remains dedicated to ensuring accountability for Cartes and to promote meaningful anti-corruption reform in Paraguay."

Advertisement

The Treasury said the move builds on the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act that was issued in 2017.

"While Cartes no longer owns Tabesa following a sales agreement to acquire Carte's share in the company, Tabesa has made -- and plans to continue making -- payments worth millions of dollars to Cartes."

Read More

Latest Headlines

European Council green-lights $4.59 billion for Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
European Council green-lights $4.59 billion for Ukraine
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The European Council approved $4.59 billion in funds to battle-scarred Ukraine to support its "macro-financial stability" on Monday as Kyiv continues to fight against the current Russian invasion.
Global stock markets appear to mostly rebound after Monday's financial turmoil
World News // 2 hours ago
Global stock markets appear to mostly rebound after Monday's financial turmoil
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The global stock markets on Tuesday appeared to see rebounds after Monday's dismal performance as fears of a U.S. recession were visible among some after a recent spat of bad economic data.
Starmer says government will take 'all necessary action' to end riots after seventh night
World News // 3 hours ago
Starmer says government will take 'all necessary action' to end riots after seventh night
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A man was seriously injured after cities in England and Northern Ireland were hit by a seventh night of race rioting sparked by a stabbing rampage in the northern city of Southport in which three young girls were killed.
At least 24 killed in hotel fire in Bangladesh as tensions remain high amid a power vacuum
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 24 killed in hotel fire in Bangladesh as tensions remain high amid a power vacuum
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- At least 24 people were killed in eastern Bangladesh after anti-government protesters set fire to a hotel owned by a senior figure in the Awami League of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and Israel on Monday were preparing for a possible attack by Iran to punish the Jewish state for the apparent assassination of top Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Venezuela launches investigation into opposition leaders amid election protests
World News // 14 hours ago
Venezuela launches investigation into opposition leaders amid election protests
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Venezuela's attorney general announced Monday that he's investigating opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
U.N. relief agency staffers 'may have been involved' in Oct. 7 attack on Israel
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. relief agency staffers 'may have been involved' in Oct. 7 attack on Israel
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced Monday nine staff members working for its Palestine refugee agency UNRWA will be fired after an investigation revealed they may have been involved in the Oct. 7, Hamas-led attack on Israel.
Dow sinks more than 1,000 points in global market sell-off
World News // 1 day ago
Dow sinks more than 1,000 points in global market sell-off
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Wall Street suffered its worst day since 2022 on Monday as the Dow plunged 1,034 points, the S&P 500 sank 3% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.4%, over fears of a U.S. recession.
Gunmen kill Mexican crime reporter despite his police protection
World News // 21 hours ago
Gunmen kill Mexican crime reporter despite his police protection
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Mexican journalist who reported on violent crime in his nation died from a shooting while in a car with his police bodyguards in the central state of Guanajuato.
Year after coup, U.S. finishes withdrawal from key military base in Niger
World News // 22 hours ago
Year after coup, U.S. finishes withdrawal from key military base in Niger
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United States announced Monday the withdraw completion of forces and assets from a key U.S.-built military base in Niger following last year's coup.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate with prosecution in Ariz. elector case
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate with prosecution in Ariz. elector case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement