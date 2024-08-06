7 U.S. personnel injured in 'dangerous escalation' rocket attack on Iraqi base

Seven U.S. personnel, including "five U.S. service members and two U.S. contractors," were injured in a "dangerous escalation" at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Monday after two rockets struck the base. File Photo by 1st Lt. Leland White/U.S. Army National Guard

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Seven U.S. personnel were injured in a "dangerous escalation," targeting U.S. and coalition forces, after two rockets struck Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Monday, a U.S. Defense Department official revealed Tuesday. "Five U.S. service members and two U.S. contractors were injured in the attack. Five injured personnel are receiving care at Al Asad Air Base and two have been evacuated for further care," the official said. "All seven injured personnel are in stable condition." Advertisement

While post-strike investigations are underway, the Defense Department blamed Iran-aligned militia groups for the attack as tensions soar in the Middle East following last week's assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Shortly after Monday's attack, Iraqi military intercepted a vehicle carrying rockets, saying in a statement that two rockets were launched from the vehicle as eight more rockets were being readied. No perpetrators have been taken into custody as investigators look into "security breaches in the area."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday after the attack.

"Today, I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Israel's defense from threats posed by Iran, Lebanese Hizballah and other Iran-aligned militia groups," Austin revealed in a post on X.

Advertisement

"We agreed the attack from Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces stationed at Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation, and I updated Minister Gallant on measures to strengthen U.S. military posture in light of this escalating situation," Austin added.

Monday's attack on Al Asad Air Base in Iraq comes as Iran vows revenge on Israel for last week's assassinations of Haniyeh in Tehran and Fouad Shukr, Hezbollah senior military commander and founding member of the Iran-backed group. The Israel Defense Forces has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh's death.

The attack also comes days after Austin ordered additional military assets to the Middle East, including a carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships, to protect American forces and increase the defense of Israel.

Last year, Iranian-backed attacks injured dozens of U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria. An Iranian proxy attack killed three American troops and injured 34 others at a base in Jordan in January. The attacks stopped after massive retaliatory U.S. strikes against Iranian-backed militias a month later.