Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2024 / 7:06 PM

7 U.S. personnel injured in 'dangerous escalation' rocket attack on Iraqi base

By Sheri Walsh
Seven U.S. personnel, including "five U.S. service members and two U.S. contractors," were injured in a "dangerous escalation" at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Monday after two rockets struck the base. File Photo by 1st Lt. Leland White/U.S. Army National Guard
Seven U.S. personnel, including "five U.S. service members and two U.S. contractors," were injured in a "dangerous escalation" at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Monday after two rockets struck the base. File Photo by 1st Lt. Leland White/U.S. Army National Guard

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Seven U.S. personnel were injured in a "dangerous escalation," targeting U.S. and coalition forces, after two rockets struck Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Monday, a U.S. Defense Department official revealed Tuesday.

"Five U.S. service members and two U.S. contractors were injured in the attack. Five injured personnel are receiving care at Al Asad Air Base and two have been evacuated for further care," the official said. "All seven injured personnel are in stable condition."

Advertisement

While post-strike investigations are underway, the Defense Department blamed Iran-aligned militia groups for the attack as tensions soar in the Middle East following last week's assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Shortly after Monday's attack, Iraqi military intercepted a vehicle carrying rockets, saying in a statement that two rockets were launched from the vehicle as eight more rockets were being readied. No perpetrators have been taken into custody as investigators look into "security breaches in the area."

Related

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday after the attack.

"Today, I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Israel's defense from threats posed by Iran, Lebanese Hizballah and other Iran-aligned militia groups," Austin revealed in a post on X.

Advertisement

"We agreed the attack from Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces stationed at Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation, and I updated Minister Gallant on measures to strengthen U.S. military posture in light of this escalating situation," Austin added.

Monday's attack on Al Asad Air Base in Iraq comes as Iran vows revenge on Israel for last week's assassinations of Haniyeh in Tehran and Fouad Shukr, Hezbollah senior military commander and founding member of the Iran-backed group. The Israel Defense Forces has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh's death.

The attack also comes days after Austin ordered additional military assets to the Middle East, including a carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships, to protect American forces and increase the defense of Israel.

Last year, Iranian-backed attacks injured dozens of U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria. An Iranian proxy attack killed three American troops and injured 34 others at a base in Jordan in January. The attacks stopped after massive retaliatory U.S. strikes against Iranian-backed militias a month later.

Latest Headlines

Hamas names Oct. 7 attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar as new leader
World News // 1 hour ago
Hamas names Oct. 7 attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar as new leader
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Hamas announced Tuesday it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, the militant group's local leader in Gaza and one of the alleged planners of the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, to take over as its new political leader.
U.S. sanctions South American tobacco company for aiding former Paraguay leader
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions South American tobacco company for aiding former Paraguay leader
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury and State Department announced sanctions on the Paraguayan tobacco company Tabacalera del Este S.A. for giving financial assistance to former Paraguayan President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, who had been pre
European Council green-lights $4.59 billion for Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
European Council green-lights $4.59 billion for Ukraine
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The European Council approved $4.59 billion in funds to battle-scarred Ukraine to support its "macro-financial stability" on Monday as Kyiv continues to fight against the current Russian invasion.
Global stock markets appear to mostly rebound after Monday's financial turmoil
World News // 6 hours ago
Global stock markets appear to mostly rebound after Monday's financial turmoil
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The global stock markets on Tuesday appeared to see rebounds after Monday's dismal performance as fears of a U.S. recession were visible among some after a recent spat of bad economic data.
Starmer says government will take 'all necessary action' to end riots after seventh night
World News // 8 hours ago
Starmer says government will take 'all necessary action' to end riots after seventh night
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A man was seriously injured after cities in England and Northern Ireland were hit by a seventh night of race rioting sparked by a stabbing rampage in the northern city of Southport in which three young girls were killed.
At least 24 killed in hotel fire in Bangladesh as tensions remain high amid a power vacuum
World News // 10 hours ago
At least 24 killed in hotel fire in Bangladesh as tensions remain high amid a power vacuum
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- At least 24 people were killed in eastern Bangladesh after anti-government protesters set fire to a hotel owned by a senior figure in the Awami League of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and Israel on Monday were preparing for a possible attack by Iran to punish the Jewish state for the apparent assassination of top Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Venezuela launches investigation into opposition leaders amid election protests
World News // 19 hours ago
Venezuela launches investigation into opposition leaders amid election protests
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Venezuela's attorney general announced Monday that he's investigating opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
U.N. relief agency staffers 'may have been involved' in Oct. 7 attack on Israel
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. relief agency staffers 'may have been involved' in Oct. 7 attack on Israel
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced Monday nine staff members working for its Palestine refugee agency UNRWA will be fired after an investigation revealed they may have been involved in the Oct. 7, Hamas-led attack on Israel.
Dow sinks more than 1,000 points in global market sell-off
World News // 1 day ago
Dow sinks more than 1,000 points in global market sell-off
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Wall Street suffered its worst day since 2022 on Monday as the Dow plunged 1,034 points, the S&P 500 sank 3% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.4%, over fears of a U.S. recession.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
Supreme Court declines to hear Missouri's long-shot bid to delay Trump's sentencing
Supreme Court declines to hear Missouri's long-shot bid to delay Trump's sentencing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement