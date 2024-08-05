Trending
Aug. 5, 2024 / 3:29 PM / Updated at 2:14 AM

U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war

By Allen Cone & Darryl Coote
President Joe Biden (C) and Vice President Kamala Harris (L) meet with national security officials in the White House Situation Room on Monday to discuss soaring tensions in the Middle East. Photo courtesy President Joe Biden/X
President Joe Biden (C) and Vice President Kamala Harris (L) meet with national security officials in the White House Situation Room on Monday to discuss soaring tensions in the Middle East. Photo courtesy President Joe Biden/X

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and Israel on Monday were preparing for the possibility of an attack by Iran in the wake of the recent assassination of top Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with national security officials in the White House Situation Room on Monday.

Biden said in a statement afterward that they were updated on "threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again."

Meanwhile, airlines have begun canceling flights to and from Israel and Lebanon while different nations have begun issuing warnings to its residents in the region.

In another development sure to roil tensions in the Middle East, Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Monday that it killed Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad, another Hezbollah commander in a strike on Lebanon. The death also was confirmed by Hezbollah.

"His elimination significantly degrades the capabilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization to promote and carry out terror activities from southern Lebanon against northern Israel," the IDF said.

Israel has not acknowledged the Haniyeh strike in Iran on July 13, confirmed Thursday, but Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to seek revenge.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that Tehran would "definitely" respond to Israel in retaliation for the assassination.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region, but this regime [Israel] will definitely receive a response for its crimes and insolence," Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Russia's security council secretary Sergei Shoigu.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a G7 conference call Monday that an attack against Israel could begin as early as Monday.

Blinken said that the United States believes Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah, one of Tehran's proxy militias, will both retaliate, but it's unclear what form it will take, Axios reported.

"We're at a critical moment for the region," State Department spokesman Matt Miller told NBC News. "And it's important that all parties take steps over the coming days to refrain from escalation and calm tensions. Escalation is in no one's interest."

G7 members have contacted Iran to minimize the retaliation to prevent a regional war, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We are doing everything possible to make sure that this situation does not boil over," White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told ABC News on Sunday.

In a joint statement from the G7 countries on Monday, they described the heightened level of tension as threatening to ignite a broader conflict in tregion.

"We urge all involved parties once again to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively toward de-escalation," they said.

"No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel Defense Forces must prepare a "quick transition to offense," during a visit to the Israeli Air Force's underground command center in Tel Aviv.

"The commanders held a joint situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East," IDF posted on X. "The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the U.S Armed Forces stemming from a commitment to strengthening regional stability and coordination between the two militaries."

Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi conducted assessments with United States CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla, who arrived in Israel on Monday.

The IDF said the meeting focused on "security-strategic issues and joint assessments in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East."

On Sunday, the chief of the IDF Northern Command told mayors and local council heads in northern Israel they are ready for an escalated conflict with Hezbollah.

"I want you to know that our offensive plans going forward are ready and we are prepared for this, in all aspects, from me to every single one of the soldiers," Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin told the mayors. "We've attacked and destroyed a lot in the last 10 months, but we still have work to do. We are determined and committed," he added, according to remarks released by the IDF a day after the meeting.

The United States is sending additional naval resources to the Middle East. The Navy's USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which has been sailing off the coast of Hawaii, will replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Iran issued a flight warning notice to pilots, advising the center, west, and northwest of the country to change their routes.

Airlines, including Delta Airlines and United Air Lines, are grounding flights to and from Israel, Jordan and Lebanon.

El Al, the Israeli airline, though is continuing operations as normal. The Israeli national airline says: "All flights are departing on schedule."

On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department warned against travel to northern Israel and the Syrian and Lebanese borders. Its travel advisory for Lebanon was upgraded from a level three, which is to reconsider travel, to a level four, which is do not travel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday that Israel is already in a "multifront war" with Iran and its allies. In early October, Hamas launched a surprise assault on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping about 250 others.

On Sunday, Hamas leaders convened a council for urgent meetings to discuss the movement's future after Haniyeh's assassination and agreed on a series of points including that his death was a loss for Palestinian people and "free people worldwide."

In April, a massive drone and missile attack by Iran was foiled by a coalition of Israel, the United States, Britain, France, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Nearly 350 attack drones and missiles were launched toward Israel

On Monday, the World Health Organization delivered 32 tons of medical supplies to Lebanon's health ministry.

